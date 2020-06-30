Dante, the world’s top-rated bar, opens its second location in the Village

Dante West Village, from the team behind the acclaimed Dante, will focus on the spritz and martini.

Even the 105-year-old Dante, dubbed the best in the world last year, had to go on pause.

Like a thirsty patron trying to wave down a bartender, owners Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson had to postpone the much-anticipated opening of Dante West Village on the corner of Hudson and Perry streets back in March. It was their follow-up after Dante’s swift rise in recent years to become one of the city’s best bars. Since this weekend, however, they’ve set up tables for 25 seats along the sidewalk while also offering to-go cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild West Village, NYC (@wildwestvillage) on Jun 28, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

Since taking over Dante on MacDougal Street in nearby Greenwich Village in 2015, the couple gave the space (originally called Caffé Dante) a makeover, upgraded the food menu and built a following with its extensive cocktail menus full of Negronis and variations on the Italian apéritif. Within five years, the 50 World’s Best Bars—which is part of a group that also releases the popular (if at times controversial) 50 World’s Best Restaurants list—named Dante the best in the world last year.

The new Dante West Village also boasts some similar vintage touches (think pressed tin ceilings and black-and-white photos). Its 74 seats inside is slightly larger than the original space, and the focus is more on spritzes and martinis.

For the food menu, Chef Angel Fernandez cooks up Mediterranean-inspired cuisines drawing on recipes you’d find in northern Spain and southern Italy—a wood-fired grill and charcoal oven is used for dishes like fish skins crackling and salted egg or the slow-roasted chicken alla diavolo.

As for dining in, the city and state are still undecided if Phase 3 of reopening next week will include, but the new space plans to open its indoor dining room if given the go ahead.

Dante West Village is located at 551 Hudson Street (at Perry Street), New York, NY 10014

Here's a look at the menu, courtesy of Dante West Village:

BAR SNACKS/ WHILST YOU WAIT

Spiced beef jerky 10

Fish skins crackling and salted egg 10

SALADS

Heirlooms tomatoes, freekeh, upstate harvested peaches and herbs 16

Grilled eggplant, capsicum, & mixed vegetable salad with whipped goats milk feta and basil 18

SMALL TO SUBSTANTIAL

Chorizo, milk bun and housemade sauerkraut (choice of 3 sauces, hot sauce, chimi and salsa verde) 13

Dante's signature beef burger, premium grass fed beef, smoked bacon, beets, gruyere, topped with tomato & lettuce, served on a brioche bun with a pickle 21

Roasted cauliflower, sesame, crispy garlic,chilli oil and herbs 16

Roasted branzino, miso, sauce gribiche and rosemary potatoes 38

Skirt steak with salbitxada and grilled spring onions 28

Slow roasted chicken alla diavola ( choice of 3 sauces, chimi churri, salsa verde or green goddess) 22 half or 38 whole

SIDES

Wood fire roasted rosemary potatoes 8

Grilled broccoli, anchovy, garlic and chilli 10

Mushy summer peas, stracciatella and basil 10

SWEETS

Flourless chocolate cake, orange confit. fromage blanc 11

Tres leches cake . strawberry salad. cinnamon 11

Most popular on Time Out

- What NYC families need to know about Phase 2 and Phase 3 reopenings

- Broadway will officially stay dark until 2021

- How to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

- See photos of yesterday’s double rainbow over NYC on the 50th anniversary of Pride

- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story