Dante, the world’s top-rated bar, opens its second location in the Village
Dante West Village, from the team behind the acclaimed Dante, will focus on the spritz and martini.
Even the 105-year-old Dante, dubbed the best in the world last year, had to go on pause.
Like a thirsty patron trying to wave down a bartender, owners Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson had to postpone the much-anticipated opening of Dante West Village on the corner of Hudson and Perry streets back in March. It was their follow-up after Dante’s swift rise in recent years to become one of the city’s best bars. Since this weekend, however, they’ve set up tables for 25 seats along the sidewalk while also offering to-go cocktails.
Since taking over Dante on MacDougal Street in nearby Greenwich Village in 2015, the couple gave the space (originally called Caffé Dante) a makeover, upgraded the food menu and built a following with its extensive cocktail menus full of Negronis and variations on the Italian apéritif. Within five years, the 50 World’s Best Bars—which is part of a group that also releases the popular (if at times controversial) 50 World’s Best Restaurants list—named Dante the best in the world last year.
The new Dante West Village also boasts some similar vintage touches (think pressed tin ceilings and black-and-white photos). Its 74 seats inside is slightly larger than the original space, and the focus is more on spritzes and martinis.
For the food menu, Chef Angel Fernandez cooks up Mediterranean-inspired cuisines drawing on recipes you’d find in northern Spain and southern Italy—a wood-fired grill and charcoal oven is used for dishes like fish skins crackling and salted egg or the slow-roasted chicken alla diavolo.
As for dining in, the city and state are still undecided if Phase 3 of reopening next week will include, but the new space plans to open its indoor dining room if given the go ahead.
Dante West Village is located at 551 Hudson Street (at Perry Street), New York, NY 10014
Here's a look at the menu, courtesy of Dante West Village:
BAR SNACKS/ WHILST YOU WAIT
Spiced beef jerky 10
Fish skins crackling and salted egg 10
SALADS
Heirlooms tomatoes, freekeh, upstate harvested peaches and herbs 16
Grilled eggplant, capsicum, & mixed vegetable salad with whipped goats milk feta and basil 18
SMALL TO SUBSTANTIAL
Chorizo, milk bun and housemade sauerkraut (choice of 3 sauces, hot sauce, chimi and salsa verde) 13
Dante's signature beef burger, premium grass fed beef, smoked bacon, beets, gruyere, topped with tomato & lettuce, served on a brioche bun with a pickle 21
Roasted cauliflower, sesame, crispy garlic,chilli oil and herbs 16
Roasted branzino, miso, sauce gribiche and rosemary potatoes 38
Skirt steak with salbitxada and grilled spring onions 28
Slow roasted chicken alla diavola ( choice of 3 sauces, chimi churri, salsa verde or green goddess) 22 half or 38 whole
SIDES
Wood fire roasted rosemary potatoes 8
Grilled broccoli, anchovy, garlic and chilli 10
Mushy summer peas, stracciatella and basil 10
SWEETS
Flourless chocolate cake, orange confit. fromage blanc 11
Tres leches cake . strawberry salad. cinnamon 11
