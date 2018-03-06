David Lynch is bringing his super weird arts and music festival to Brooklyn this spring

For the last two years, David Lynch has blessed Los Angeles's Ace Hotel with Festival of Disruption, a music-and-film showcase that has joined indie-rock acts, comedians and film screenings. Now, the experience is coming to NYC on May 19 and 20 at Brooklyn Steel. In addition to music from Angel Olsen (solo), Au Revoir Simone, Flying Lotus (DJ set), Jim James (solo), Jon Hopkins, Rebekah Del Rio and Animal Collective playing Tangerine Reef—“the sight and sound of a literal underwater collective of animals”—you'll get to hear Isabella Rossellini introduce Blue Velvet and see Lynch himself screen a program of rare short films. Add meditation and art to the mix and you've got a heck of a weekend.

If like me you spent a better part of last summer soaking up David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return, one of the most captivatingly weird things to ever air on television, you know the director has a propensity for shock and a noted disregard for audience expectations. What that means for this NYC event—well, you'll just have to find out. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 8.

