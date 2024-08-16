De La Soul just announced a special pay-what-you-want show in NYC for early 2025

De La Soul, the hip-hop group that formed on Long Island in the '80s and has since give us hits like "All Good" and "Ring Ring Ring," just announced a groundbreaking concert happening on January 17, 2025 at Lincoln Center. The event will celebrate the band's decision to make its extensive catalogue available to streaming services for the first time ever and, on a more somber note, it will also pay tribute to founding member David "Trugoy the Dove" Jolicoeur, who passed away earlier this year.

But there's more: De La Soul will be testing a pay-what-you-wish model when selling tickets to attendees, effectively democratizing the concert experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the pretty epic upcoming gig.

When is De La Soul performing in NYC?

The New York hip-hop group is performing at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza on January 17, 2025 at 8pm.

How does the choose-what-you-pay model work?

The suggested price per ticket is $35 but fans can choose to pay less or more for the experience. Keep in mind, though, that there is a $5 minimum.

How to get tickets to De La Soul's NYC pay-what-wish concert

You can snag tickets online right here, call CenterStage at 212-721-6500 or book them in person at the Alice Tully Hall box office on Broadway and 66th Street.