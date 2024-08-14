Whoever said New York isn’t for dogs isn’t looking hard enough. While we may be a concrete jungle, there are plenty of places around New York to explore with your four-legged friend, from a luxe stay at a pet-friendly hotel to a sprawl of dog parks across all five boroughs. And yes, there are even spots to get reiki with your pet. And while there are a number of dog-friendly restaurants you can bring your pup to, this dog food brand is bringing us a restaurant weekend that both man and his best friend can enjoy.

This weekend, Cesar kicks off with the first-ever Cesar Restaurant Weekend. Coming right on the heels of another successful New York City Restaurant Week, this dog-friendly restaurant weekend will be held Friday, August 16 through Saturday, August 17.

For the inaugural event, several restaurants around the city will offer a unique, pet-friendly meal featuring a full lineup of Cesar branded products, including Cesar Wholesome Bowls, Cesar Simply Crafted and Cesar Filets in filet mignon flavor that would warrant a pinky up if dogs had fingers. Staff from the dog food brand company will be onsite at each restaurant, ready to give complimentary belly rubs to your pet (free of charge) plus doggy swag bags filled with bandanas, food bowls and more. Don’t worry humans—each venue will be offering restaurant week deals so all can eat and enjoy.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

