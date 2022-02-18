Devour all the treats inside this Black History Month-themed box from the Musket Room

If you're looking for a fun (and delicious!) way to celebrate Black History Month, listen up: beloved downtown Michelin-starred restaurant Musket Room is currently selling a Black History Month-themed box of delicacies curated by their very own executive pastry chef Camari Mick, who has made it a point to include treats by a variety of other chefs and food entrepreneurs.

Each box will cost you $80 and it will feature two of Mick's renowned black cake whoopie pies, four pieces of Ghanaian bread by Nana Wilmot, two sunflower praline macarons by Jahmal Dailey, a couple of sweet potato cappelletti and sauce by Aretah Ettarh, a three-spice blend sample by Zoe Adjonyoh, four bon bons by Rachel Bosset, jerk sauce (with a recipe!) by Brittney Williams and green seasoning (also with a recipe!) by Luciana Lamboy. Yes, that's a lot of food.

You can order your box right now over here and it will be available for pickup on February 27 (February 20 orders are sold out!). All proceeds will benefit the makers of the foods themselves.

One more thing: the gastronomical gurus behind each of the box's offerings will actually be at the Musket Room on pickup day to greet customers and tell them all about their own treats. How cool does that sound?

We honestly can't think of a better way to honor Black History Month while enjoying the plenty of culinary delicacies that New York constantly has to offer.