Devour food and drinks from local eateries at this unique NYC festival

We all know that New York City is home to some of the most creative people and best food in the whole world. However, given the global economy, it's not always easy to know which brands are local ones.

If you’re trying to get more intentional about supporting a New Yorker-owned businesses this year, then you need to check out the Made in NYC Week festival, happening for one week next month.

For its sixth installment, the festival will be back from May 10-18 at venues across the city, with a final event happening on Saturday, May 18 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. This year's Made in NYC Week festival features the program's brand new Taste of Made in NYC event, with a heavy emphasis on NYC’s bustling culinary scene.

The extravaganza will take place all over the city and it will include five pop-up markets, 12 retail collections and two days of factory tours. The crown jewel of the festival, though, will be the market that's taking over the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Expect more than two dozen local food and beverage products that will be available for purchase, including locally sourced food, beer, wine and other goods. There are also going to be plenty of demos and workshops available to attendees that will provide a more in-depth look at some of the brands, so make sure to check the festival's website for updates as they come.

Among the brands present will be longtime New York City favorites like Oddfellows Ice Cream, RIIND, Tipsy Scoop, Auria’s Malaysian Kitchen and Fan Fan Doughnuts. Beverage vendors will include Transmitter Brewing, Kings County Distillery, Wild East Brewing, Enlightenment Wines, Torch & Crown Brewing Co, Cafe Grumpy and Sip & Savor.

Photograph: Courtesy of Made in NYC

“Packaged food and beverage products are one of the fastest-growing segments of the local manufacturing sector, and especially for BIPOC, immigrant, and women entrepreneurs. These products help tell the story of New York City — where we come from, who we are, and what we love to do together — break bread,” Taylor Novick-Finder, the Senior Program Manager for Made in NYC, told Forbes in an interview.

Made in NYC is an initiative for the Pratt Center for Community Development that supports over 1,700 local manufacturers with resources to manage their businesses. Early bird tickets to the festival are available starting today and start at $39.19, and you can get them here.