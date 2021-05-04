Devour iconic state foods on this newly launched 200-mile Upstate Eats Food Trail

You'll even get to visit the birth place of the iconic Buffalo wing.

If it's a food-filled vacation that you're craving after over a year spent cooped up at home, we've got just what you're looking for: Upstate Eats Food Trail—a new 200-mile route that connects Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton while focusing on "the stories behind each city's iconic foods—"officially launches tomorrow.

Photograph: Brian Hayden A hot pie from Consol's Family Kitchen

The gastronomical road trip will stop at five locations across each city, with additional "side dishes" along the way.

In Binghamton, for example, expect to devour chicken spiedies at Lupo's S&S Char Pit and learn about "hot pies," the area's version of pizza, while visiting Consol's Family Kitchen. In Rochester, you'll eat creamy custards, white hots and a very interesting "Garbage Plate" along the way. You'll also get to visit one of the oldest public markets in the United States while here.

Culinary aficionados will delight in delicious hot dogs, BBQ food and a loaded version of the region's famous salt potatoes while exploring Syracuse. Finally, in Buffalo, you'll visit the Anchor Bar—the birthplace of the iconic Buffalo wing, which was actually created here back in 1964—among other stops.

Photograph: Brian Hayden Abbott’s Frozen Custard in Rochester

"We live in a gold mine of amazing regional food specialties in Western and Central New York that have yet to be fully introduced to the American public," reads an official press release about the new route. "The trail tells the backstories behind those foods and presents them in such a way to entice visitors to come and explore our region."

Photograph: Onion Studio/Dylan Buyskes Hand-carved beef on weck at Schwabl's in Buffalo

To be clear: folks will have to undertake the trail on their own time. There isn't an official event to sign up for. You can check out all the suggested spots right here.

Pro tip: along your foodie way, don't forget to look at the beautiful natural surroundings that define our state. Keep your eyes peeled for Lake Ontario and the rolling hills of Central New York, for example. The route will also have you drive by important historical sites the likes of the Harriet Tubman House in Auburn and the "It's a Wonderful Life" museum in Seneca Falls.

