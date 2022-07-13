Devour these beautiful macaron ice cream sandwiches at Ladurée right now

Everything that Ladurée creates is beautiful, from its colorful pastries and viennoiseries (baked good made from yeast-leavened dough) to its iconic macarons. This summer, the Soho location of the upscale Parisian bakery has added ice cream to its roster of top-notch offerings—albeit with a French twist to it.

Sweet tooths are encouraged to indulge in two main creations: macaron ice cream sandwiches and ice cream or sorbet in a cup with macarons. Each order will cost you about $8.50.

The sandwiches come in four different flavors: chocolate vanilla, ispahan (the venue's renowned rose-like flavor), pistachio raspberry and strawberry coconut.

If you're going for the cup, you'll first have to choose between ice cream and sorbet. In the former category, flavors include Madagascar vanilla, coffee, salted caramel, rose petal and pistachio. As for sorbets, there are three options: Guanaja chocolate, raspberry and strawberry.

If you're in town, you can even order the treats for pick up right here. Full disclosure: the ice cream and sorbet cups must be ordered by NOON for next-day pickup at 398 West Broadway, between Broome and Spring Streets.

As the picture of the treats makes clear, these are so gorgeous that it might even be worth it to just buy a few to display in your house. Everyone knows Ladurée, after all.