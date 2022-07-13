New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ladurée ice cream sandwiches
Photograph: Courtesy of Ladurée

Devour these beautiful macaron ice cream sandwiches at Ladurée right now

Yum.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Everything that Ladurée creates is beautiful, from its colorful pastries and viennoiseries (baked good made from yeast-leavened dough) to its iconic macarons. This summer, the Soho location of the upscale Parisian bakery has added ice cream to its roster of top-notch offerings—albeit with a French twist to it.

Sweet tooths are encouraged to indulge in two main creations: macaron ice cream sandwiches and ice cream or sorbet in a cup with macarons. Each order will cost you about $8.50.

The sandwiches come in four different flavors: chocolate vanilla, ispahan (the venue's renowned rose-like flavor), pistachio raspberry and strawberry coconut. 

If you're going for the cup, you'll first have to choose between ice cream and sorbet. In the former category, flavors include Madagascar vanilla, coffee, salted caramel, rose petal and pistachio. As for sorbets, there are three options: Guanaja chocolate, raspberry and strawberry.

If you're in town, you can even order the treats for pick up right here. Full disclosure: the ice cream and sorbet cups must be ordered by NOON for next-day pickup at 398 West Broadway, between Broome and Spring Streets.

As the picture of the treats makes clear, these are so gorgeous that it might even be worth it to just buy a few to display in your house. Everyone knows Ladurée, after all.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.