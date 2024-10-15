Did you know there’s a sheep and wool festival in upstate New York?

There's just something about ovines that gets us all giddy with excitement.

The animals remind us that there is a whole world outside the confines of our urban reality that's readily accessible to us all.

Whether it's the fact that they remind us that there is a whole world outside of our beloved urban city or simply their cuteness, we love all things sheep—which is why we impatiently wait for the New York State Sheep and Wool Festival to roll around annually. This year, the 44th installment of the fun event is taking place on October 19 and 20 in Rhinebeck, New York, about two hours by car from Manhattan.

You can snag tickets online right here or buy them at the door. Keep in mind that children under 12 can get in for free, so try to bring the little ones with you!

The schedule of events features a vast variety of programs. You can read through them all right here, but we'd be remiss not to call out some of the most eclectic ones, including a competition involving leaping llamas (yes, they jump!) and another one focusing on colored Angora goat, a specific breed that produces mohair.

Also expect dog demos, sheep shearing demonstrations, livestock display (the llama parade is a sight for sore eyes) and a bunch of different shepherd talks where breeders chat about their experiences with specific types of ovines.

"This is where future sheep owners go to learn which type of sheep would suit their farm dreams best," explains an official description.

There will also be a ton of opportunities to shop for different products like wearable art, yarns, rugs, spinning wheels and much more.

All that sheep-related excitement will likely induce hunger pangs, at which point you should head to the food booths that will set up shop on site to sell sandwiches, burrito bowls, crab cakes, pizza, burgers and a whole lot of fair fare (see what we did there?). May we suggest indulging in an apple cider donut while catching llamas leap into the air?