Dippin’ Dots is opening its first NYC flagship store

The flash-frozen ice cream delicacy that we enjoyed as kids at Six Flags or out of a kiosk at the mall will finally have a presence in New York City.

A new flagship store for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn is coming to the Flatiron District in early April thanks to 25-year-old entrepreneur Neil Hershman, who is opening his own franchise. Hershman has also opened and acquired five 16 Handles frozen yogurt franchises throughout New York City, including a Times Square flagship.

The Dippin' Dots/Doc Popcorn spot will be at 1 Madison Avenue/24 East 23rd Street right across from Madison Square Park. That means that on a hot summer day, you can grab a cool cup of Dippin' Dots or a bag of fresh-popped, kettle-cooked popcorn and head over to the park.

Ice cream flavors will include Rainbow Ice, Cookies and Cream and Banana Split and popcorn will come in Better Butter, Caramel Bliss and more.

Hershman says he grew up eating Dippin' Dots at sports games and amusement parks and he wanted to bring that experience to people and families traveling through Manhattan "knowing full well the multi-generational brand recognition that Dippin’ Dots has earned by making such a delicious and unique treat for 30+ years," he said.

Dippin' Dots first came onto the ice cream scene in 1988 when microbiologist Curt Jones used his knowledge of cryogenic technology to invent it. Doc Popcorn, the shop's other offering, is a Dippin' Dots brand. The popcorn is free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

"Adding the complementary Doc Popcorn co-brand was also a no-brainer for me because I love the boutique-style, high-quality popcorn and believe the new brand has big potential in New York if it can attract the loyal daytime customer looking for a healthy snack alternative," Hershman said. "I’m likewise optimistic on the eventual return of normalcy to New York City within the next 24 months and look forward to building out a strong catering and delivery business for both brands."

Construction updates and future details for the store’s official opening can be found by following @DippinDotsNYC on Instagram.

