Dominique Ansel is opening a new bakery in Greenwich Village

Cronut lovers, rejoice! Famous pastry chef Dominique Ansel is opening a new bakery in Manhattan, his third in the borough.

Ansel and his staff will operate a 2,000-square-foot space at 64 University Place by East 10th Street in Greenwich Village, inside a still-under-construction new 28-unit residential tower at the address.

According to the New York Post, Ansel signed a 15-year lease with the building, which was designed by architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox.

“[The Dominique Ansel] brand has both a brick-and-mortar following and an extensive online delivery operation, so it has universal appeal,” said Mark Moskowitz, the President and CEO of Argo Real Estate, the developers behind the project, in an official press release.

No word yet on what exactly will be served on site but we can't imagine the menu will be much different from the ones featured at the chef's two other Manhattan locations, a bakery at 189 Spring Street and a workshop found inside the brand's commercial kitchens at 17 East 27th Street by Madison Avenue.

We expect the Cronut, the famous croissant-slash-donut pastry created and trademarked by the French culinary guru back in 2013, to take center stage alongside a slew of other fan favorites, from the Cookie Shot to madeleines and frozen s'mores.

As for when, exactly, the new shop will debut, 6sqft reports that the development "will likely open in the second half of this year."