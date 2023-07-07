Don’t miss free performances, art and lemonade at Summer on Broadway

It's said the best things in life are free, and you can get in on lots of free fun in the Garment District this summer. The neighborhood's Summer on Broadway programming promises free weekly community events with art, music and even fresh lemonade.

Find these activities in the heart of Midtown on Broadway between 39th and 40th Street all summer long.

Photograph: By Alexandre Ayer

Here's the full schedule

Broadway Stage

Tuesdays through August 29, 12-2pm

Watch music, dance and experimental theater performances presented by The Tank, a champion of artists in pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression.

Broadway Rhythm

Wednesdays through September 27, 12-2pm

Hear live music from MTA Music Under New York in a variety of genres, ranging from bluegrass to jazz, classic rock, pop and more.

Thursdays through August 31, 12-2pm

Cool down with free Renegade Lemonade at the Broadway Squeeze stand.

Broadway Public Art

Daily through August

Check out the bronze sculpture "Kneeler," which evokes a spirit of harmony and optimism. The artwork, created by artist Joy Brown," joins two other sculptures in the Garment District, "Animal with Rider" and "Two Together."

Photograph: By Alexandre Ayer

Summer on Broadway is presented by Garment District Alliance in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program, MTA Music Under New York, and The Tank.

"We are thrilled to present an exciting lineup of programming that will truly celebrate our local community and contribute to the Garment District’s vibrant, welcoming environment this summer," Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance, said in a press release. "We are grateful to our partners for collaborating with us to introduce Summer on Broadway, and we encourage everyone to enjoy these enriching experiences each week."