New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two men play guitars while standing at a mic.
Photograph: By Alexandre Ayer

Don’t miss free performances, art and lemonade at Summer on Broadway

Head to the Garment District for a fun afternoon break.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

It's said the best things in life are free, and you can get in on lots of free fun in the Garment District this summer. The neighborhood's Summer on Broadway programming promises free weekly community events with art, music and even fresh lemonade. 

Find these activities in the heart of Midtown on Broadway between 39th and 40th Street all summer long. 

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do this summer in NYC

A woman plays a saxophone in the Garment District.
Photograph: By Alexandre Ayer

Here's the full schedule 

  • Broadway Stage
    Tuesdays through August 29, 12-2pm 
    Watch music, dance and experimental theater performances presented by The Tank, a champion of artists in pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression.

  • Broadway Rhythm
    Wednesdays through September 27, 12-2pm 
    Hear live music from MTA Music Under New York in a variety of genres, ranging from bluegrass to jazz, classic rock, pop and more.

  • Broadway Squeeze
    Thursdays through August 31, 12-2pm
    Cool down with free Renegade Lemonade at the Broadway Squeeze stand.

  • Broadway Public Art
    Daily through August 
    Check out the bronze sculpture "Kneeler," which evokes a spirit of harmony and optimism. The artwork, created by artist Joy Brown," joins two other sculptures in the Garment District, "Animal with Rider" and "Two Together." 

The Kneeler sculpture.
Photograph: By Alexandre Ayer

Summer on Broadway is presented by Garment District Alliance in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program, MTA Music Under New York, and The Tank.

"We are thrilled to present an exciting lineup of programming that will truly celebrate our local community and contribute to the Garment District’s vibrant, welcoming environment this summer," Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance, said in a press release. "We are grateful to our partners for collaborating with us to introduce Summer on Broadway, and we encourage everyone to enjoy these enriching experiences each week."

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.