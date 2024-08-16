Don’t miss the rare super blue moon light up NYC: when and where to watch

If you've ever used the expression "once in a blue moon," then you might already have some idea of how rare blue moons are. Now take that rarity and triple it to get a sense of how truly infrequent the celestial events are.

Luckily for New Yorkers, we're about to experience a super blue moon on Monday, August 19, so be ready to keep your eye on the sky at night.

Here is everything you need to know in order to get the best out of the upcoming super blue moon event in the NYC area.

What is a blue moon ?

A blue moon doesn't actually refer to the color of the moon. It has more to do with the frequency of a full moon, specifically referring to being able to see it more than once a month, according to NASA.

Because the cycle of the full moon is 29.5 days, it's rare for a full moon to happen more than once a month, which is why blue moons only happen every two or three years.

When and how to see the super blue moon in NYC

The super blue moon will peak at 2:26pm on Monday but we won't be able to see it since it'll still be daytime.

Don't despair, though: even though we'll miss its peak, the super full moon will still be visible for three days. That means that for the first half of next week, the moon will appear larger and brighter than usual.

How rare is a super blue moon ?

A super blue moon is the combination of a blue moon and a super moon. Super moons happen when a moon's orbit is within 90% of its closest approach to earth, per ABC News. At this stage, the moon appears larger and up to one-third brighter than the moon on a regular night.

Blue moons and super moons don't coincide often. In fact, super blue moons only happen about once every 10 years, or sometimes as infrequently as once every 20 years.

The super blue moon ’s spiritual meaning

The super blue moon's spiritual meaning varies from culture to culture, but is often seen as an omen of growth, wisdom and new opportunities.

According to astrology, this super blue moon will be in Aquarius and is expected to bring a surge of electric and revolutionary energy. Also according to astrology, this super blue moon will most affect those who have Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius placements.

When will the next super blue moon be?

The next super blue moon won't be until 2037, so you better catch this one.