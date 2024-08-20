Five stunning photos of last night’s Super Blue Moon in NYC

Celestial events are often obscured by NYC’s skyscrapers and light noise, but in the rare moments (the once-in-a-blue-moon moments) that we can catch them, we should.

NYC was blessed with a rare super blue moon on Monday, August 19, but we’ll be able to see the big bright moon for the next two days.

If you didn’t know, a super blue moon is both a blue moon (a frequent moon) and a super moon. Super moons are when the moon is is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. At this stage, the moon appears larger and up to one-third brighter than the moon on a regular night. They don’t happen together often, just about once every 10 years or so.

RECOMMENDED: Don’t miss the rare super blue moon light up NYC: when and where to watch

All this being said, when it happens, it’s worth watching the sky. Luckily some photographers did just that and captured it through their lenses for us. See the best shots below.

1. Between the skyscrapers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa)

2. Paired with Liberty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Hershorn (@garyhershorn)

3. Overshadowing the construction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Michael Marino (@blackoutpete)

4. Obscured by the clouds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @firebrandfotonyc

5. Over the river