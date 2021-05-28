Dough just debuted a new Queens-inspired doughnut at its new location

There's always a good reason to devour a sweet treat, especially if it's made by one of New York's very best doughnut destinations: Dough. To celebrate the opening of its newest location in Astoria—the very first in Queens!—the company is debuting a limited-edition flavor that will only be available during the shop's grand opening tomorrow starting at 9am and pays homage to many Greek expatriates that call the neighborhood home.

You're going to want to be on premise bright and early: the cherry Greek yogurt doughnut looks absolutely delicious.

The delicacy is made with the shop's signature brioche-style dough, infused with yogurt parfait, topped with chopped walnuts and finished with rose water and mint. Trust us when we tell you that it is worth the $4.50 price tag—and then some.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 500 customers to enter the new store and purchase a box of six doughnuts will also receive a free Dough shirt.

If you're not familiar with Dough (seriously, do you live under a rock?), now's the time to head to one of the store's many locations across the five boroughs to try out as many flavors as your palate craves (warning: that's going to be a lot of flavors). Some of our favorite year-round options include the dulce de leche with sliced almonds, the lemon poppy, the passion fruit topped with cocoa nibs and the cinnamon sugar (remember: the simpler the ingredients, the more delicious the treat).

Seasonal flavors are also worth exploring. Throughout June, sweet tooths get to try the strawberries and cream doughnut, the violet and blackcurrant one and the margarita. All of them are exceptional.

If you've got dietary restrictions, worry not: Dough's menu includes two permanent vegan staples (plain glaze and cinnamon sugar) and two seasonal ones (hibiscus and blood orange).

And just in case all that information hasn't propelled you to add "head to Dough" on your weekend to-do list, this parade of Dough doughnuts footage is sure to do the job:

