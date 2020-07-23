Doughnut Plant is re-closing all of its locations

This is the second time the donut chain has shuttered its business during the pandemic.

The beloved donut chain Doughnut Plant has shuttered its chain of donut shops for a second time since the start of the pandemic in March. According to Eater NY, the team first closed all seven of its donut spots back in March and then reopened back in May for delivery and take-out only at four locations: Lower East Side, Williamsburg, Long Island City and Downtown Brooklyn. But, now, owner Mark Israel shares that he’s been forced to re-shutter his business due to financial stressors particular to COVID-19, citing barriers to pay for rent and a decrease in customers, among other factors particular to bakeries right now.

The article also details that there may be some hope for reopening, as Israel is still in the midst of negotiations with his landlord.

“It is very upsetting for me to see my employees having to keep going through this,” Israel told the publication. As we’ve seen lately, a business re-shuttering after closing at the start of the pandemic can—unsurprisingly—have immense affect on employees both in terms of mental health and their ability to qualify for unemployment benefits.

Doughnut Plant is the latest smaller, regional chain to have been hit hard by the current crisis. Elsewhere in New York, we reported those effects on Xi’An Famous Foods. We’re certain more are to come.

Most popular on Time Out

- The F train is shutting down nights and weekends until March 2021

- Everything you need to know about Phase 4 reopening plans in NYC

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- What’s next after Phase 4? What you need to know about NYC’s reopening

- One of the city’s best rooftop bars, Broken Shaker, has reopened to the public

Share the story