Brooklyn doughnut wunderkin Fany Gerson – the founder of Dough – launched a new vision in the same location when she opened Fan Fan amidst the first year of the pandemic. Despite the risk involved with such an undertaking, the store is perhaps even more popular than its predecessor, with lines consistently queuing up down the block for both mainstays like the mango lassi and holiday specials like king cake doughnut for Mardi Gras.
If you've been hunting through the city’s best bakeries and coffee shops for the best donuts in NYC, look no further. We've compiled a handy list of where to find the most exemplary fried rings, from a spot in a Staten Island strip mall to brioche-based treats from the brick-and-mortar offshoot of a beloved online bakery. Whether for breakfast, lunch (no judgment), or dessert, these are NYC’s best outposts for doughnuts (btw here are some of the best desserts in NYC).
