Dowling's debuts a new classic New York haunt at The Carlyle

Get your iPhones ready, there's an emphasis on tableside preparation.

A new restaurant recently joined beloved Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel (981 Madison Ave.) and it's aiming to be a New York City classic.

Dowling’s at The Carlyle is named after Robert Whittle Dowling, former owner of The Carlyle and an influential urban planner known for his passionate efforts over fifty years ago to revitalize the city. The restaurant is run by Executive Chef Sylvain Delpique, formerly of 21 Club. His menu offers timeless New York favorites and throwback dishes from another era, with an emphasis on tableside preparations.

Dinner starts with options like East Beach Blonde oysters with a ginger-sake mignonette, tuna tartare with whipped crème fraiche and sauce gribiche, wedge salad with blue cheese, bacon and tomato confit and Hudson Valley foie fras terrine. Main Courses include steak tartare, Colorado spiced lamb shank, salt baked Branzino and Steak Diane, flambéed tableside with Cognac. Add an order of house-made waffle fries with Bearnaise.

For Brunch, expect classics like quiche Lorraine and croque madame, plus decadent offerings such as Wagyu skirt steak and eggs, a lemon-ricotta short stack with maple butter and the signature Carlyle Burger with house-made brioche, pickled relish and cheddar. A dedicated carving station for Prime Rib and parmesan crusted Faroe Island Salmon will also be offered.

Durston Saylor Rosewood Carlyle Hotel

And whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just making it this far in 2021, make the end of your meal a grand finale with a dessert prepared tableside, like a signature sundae to share with caramel-pretzel ice cream, chantilly, chocolate sauce and strawberry flambé.

To drink, Bemelmans Bar has developed bespoke cocktails exclusively for Dowling’s at The Carlyle, plus a wine list with premium selections.

Designed by New York-based tonychi studio, the stylish and intimate 80-seat dining room aims to exude the glamour and charm of the 1930’s and 40’s. Five newly acquired Ludwig Bemelmans prints and paintings celebrate scenes from his most famous work, Madeline, and pay tribute to the bar next door, known for its illustrations by Bemelmans.