Download this free cookbook filled with recipes from local Chinatown restaurants

'Around the Roundtable: Recipes for Chinatown Favorites' seeks to support Chinatown businesses all over New York.

Volunteer organization Send Chinatown Love has been doing a lot throughout the past year to support local businesses heavily impacted by COVID-19 in Chinatown neighborhoods all over New York. Its latest effort, a new free digital cookbook highlighting delicious recipes sourced from the very restaurants the organization helps support, is deserving of all of your attention.

Photograph: Peggy Chen Wing Hing

You can download Around the Roundtable: Recipes for Chinatown Favorites right here (a suggested donation of $15 is encouraged!). Fair warning: you'll want to get cooking right away.

Among the book's standouts you'll find a recipe for Bodhi Kosher's sweet and sour ribs, another one for the furu sesame noodles at Junzi Kitchen, alongside New Win's Mongolian beef, the white chocolate matcha latte boba from Lazy Sundaes and Dr. Meifang's flu and prevention cure tea, as shared by Grand Tea & Imports.

Photograph: Peggy Chen Grand Tea & Imports

You'll notice a bit of history accompanying each recipe as well. The origin stories of these eateries are just as fascinating as the food they are currently offering, after all.

"Consider this cookbook our version of a dinner turntable offering, overflowing with small business stories and revered family recipes that are within arm’s reach no matter where you are in the world," reads the organization's official website. "With this cookbook, we look to pay homage to our communities in New York City, and invite you to share a seat at our table."

Photograph: Peggy Chen Shun Fa

In addition to bringing attention to the various local businesses through its new recipe collection, Send Chinatown Love partnered with female-founded online Asian grocery store Umamicart to launch two curated grocery collections inspired by the cookbook itself. A portion of the proceeds from the grocery sales will benefit the volunteer project itself.

Photograph: Peggy Chen Sun's Organic Garden

Each one of the two curated collections is available for next-day delivery in New York—so you've got no excuse not to cook yourself a nice dinner at home this week. Here are some details about both:

The first one features the ingredients needed to make Wing Hing's baby shrimp fried rice, from frozen peeled shrimp to Napa cabbage, five pounds of Kokuho Rose pink medium grain rice and Urban Roots English peas. The second grocery list focuses on East Village restaurant 886's Taiwanese sausage fried rice recipe. Expect the order to include Chinese sweet sausage, organic green onions, Bull Head Sacha BBQ sauce and Lee Kum Kee chicken bouilon powder among other delicacies.

Photograph: Peggy Chen Kam Hing

Cooking for the benefit of others has never been this easy—so what are you still waiting for? Go download the cookbook and order some groceries, it's time to put your chef's hat on.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.