A new dog breed has moved to the front of the pack in NYC.

According to a new study released by Rover.com, Cockapoos have displaced all other dog breeds as the most popular in New York this year. The dogs, which are an adorable combination of Cocker Spaniels and Poodles, are known to be friendly, affectionate and gentle. (So, basically, exactly what all of us need after getting through the last year.)

Rounding out the top New York pups in this year’s survey include the Havanese, French Bulldog, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and American Pit Bull Terrier. And when we say rounding out, we mean in a big way. The number of pets in both NYC and the country have grown exponentially over the last year with more than half (67 percent) of pet owners saying they’ve gotten a new dog during the pandemic.

Nationally, the Big Apple’s newest favorite dog isn’t quite as popular as they are within the five boroughs. Across the country, mixed breed dogs land in the top spot followed by Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and the Goldendoodle. In fact, the adorable fluff balls don’t even make the top 20.



We’ll just have to check back in a year to see if the trend has spread. Until then, if you’re looking to adopt a dog, here are some excellent spots for pet adoption in NYC, and some fun things to do with your dog after you take them home.