Duel against Olympic fencing legends in Manhattan this month

Racing through Grand Central Terminal to catch your train might feel like an Olympic sport in itself. But now you can try your hand at an actual Olympic sport in the city's very own Beaux-Arts national landmark as well as at Central Park.

Launched by USA Fencing, Fencing Across America is bringing the Olympic sport to two spots in Manhattan later this month. The Grand Central Terminal activation runs from July 27-August 4 from 2-7pm. If you can't make it to Grand Central, there's another USA Fencing activation at Wollman Rink at Central Park, running from July 28-August 4. Get the chance to pick up a blade to experience the thrill of fencing and receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to duel against olympic legends.

RECOMMENDED: NYC Events in July 2024

The activations include demos and learning opportunities. They are part of a larger nationwide initiative to introduce fencing directly to fans as the Paris 2024 Olympics kicks off at the end of this month.

“We’re bringing the Olympic and Paralympic spirit directly to the people,” USA Fencing CEO Phil Andrews said in a press release. “We know fans across the country will be inspired by the incredible competition they witness from our Olympians in Paris and we want to capitalize on that momentum by giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get in on the action and try their hand at a life-changing sport.”

USA Fencing hopes that by providing fans with a hands-on, accessible experience in the sport, a new and energized generation of fencers will follow.

In addition to New York City, stops along the nationwide fencing tour include Atlantic City, New Jersey, Denver, and San Francisco.