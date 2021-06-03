NYC events in July 2021

It’s finally outdoor eating and drinking season in New York City, and rooftop restaurants and bars citywide are throwing open their doors for the occasion. So, too, is Smorgasburg, with a brand new spot in Jersey City that opened on May 29, and the World Trade Center location that opened on Friday, May 21.

Smorgasburg is also returning to Williamsburg’s Marsha P. Johnson State Park on June 26, and Prospect Park on June 13. Here’s a little more about what Smorgasburg 2021 has on deck.

What is Smorgasburg?

Smorgasburg is the food bazaar spectacular that unofficially announces summer in New York City every year. Founded by Brooklyn Flea’s Eric Demby and Jonathan Butler, the culinary extravaganza typically spotlights about 100 vendors across its locations. Smorg has four spots in 2021, two in Brooklyn, in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, one at the World Trade Center, and for the first time, another in Jersey City.

When is Smorgasburg?

Smorgasburg Williamsburg will open on June 26 and will operate every Saturday from 11am to 6pm. Smorgasburg Prospect Park will open on June 13 and will operate every Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Smorgasburg World Trade Center is open every Friday from 11am to 7pm. Smorgasburg Jersey City is open on Saturdays from 11am-6pm. Each location will be open all summer.

Where is Smorgasburg?

Smorgasburg Williamsburg is at Marsha P. Johnson State Park, a.k.a 90 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11211. Smorgasburg Prospect Park is at Breeze Hill. Smorgasburg Jersey City is at Harborside; that’s 210 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302, for the GPS. Smorgasburg World Trade Center is at 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10006.

Who are Smorgasburg’s vendors?

Smorgasburg’s full list of Brooklyn vendors will be announced in the coming weeks. Smorgasburg’s World Trade Center vendors are Mao’s Bao, Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria, Bona Bona Ice Cream, Wood Fired Edibles and Rooster Boy. See Jersey City’s vendors here.



