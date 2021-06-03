NYC events in July 2021
Starting making your Independence Day plans and check out the other amazing NYC events in July
Some of the best things to do in summer are NYC events in July. Even after all the 4th of July events simmer down, there are still many awesome things to do for the duration of the month. After Independence Day, enjoy fantastic outdoor fun, hit up one of the city’s many rooftops and make sure to pencil in getting a tan at the best beaches in NYC while the weather is still hot, hot, hot.
Best NYC events in July 2021
Bastille Day in NYC 2021 guide
So don your beret and red, white and blue outfit and settle in for some French-themed fun.
4th of July in NYC guide
From the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show to booking reservations at NYC's rooftop bars and barbecuing out at NYC parks, we've got you covered on how to spend the perfect summer holiday with friends and family.
Shakespeare in the Park in NYC
Every summer, the Public Theater produces a beloved New York democratic tradition: Shakespeare in the Park, presented for free at the open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park. There’s nothing quite like hearing the Bard’s immortal words performed outdoors, with a backdrop of natural splendor and the Belvedere Castle looming in the background like the world’s most impressive set decoration.
BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival returns on July 31 to the Prospect Park Bandshell with shows continuing through September 18, and we couldn't be more excited to take in live music with friends and strangers.
Bryant Park Picnic Performances
Broadway may still be dark for the summer, but just a few avenues down 42nd Street, live performances are returning in a big way to Bryant Park. With support from Bank of America, the park’s Picnic Performances will be bringing 25 live, in-person events to the park, many featuring performers from the city’s top arts institutions including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Joe’s Pub, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Limón Dance Company, Elisa Monte Dance, National Sawdust, Harlem Stage with Jazzmobile and Historic Harlem Parks, Greenwich House Music School, New York Chinese Cultural Center, Music from the Sole, and more. All of the outdoor concerts will be free and open to the public. The park will observe all current safety protocols for the event and also provide enough room for social distancing (audience registration will be required in advance.)
Ultimate Guide to Smorgasburg 2021
It’s finally outdoor eating and drinking season in New York City, and rooftop restaurants and bars citywide are throwing open their doors for the occasion. So, too, is Smorgasburg, with a brand new spot in Jersey City that opened on May 29, and the World Trade Center location that opened on Friday, May 21.
Smorgasburg is also returning to Williamsburg’s Marsha P. Johnson State Park on June 26, and Prospect Park on June 13. Here’s a little more about what Smorgasburg 2021 has on deck.
What is Smorgasburg?
Smorgasburg is the food bazaar spectacular that unofficially announces summer in New York City every year. Founded by Brooklyn Flea’s Eric Demby and Jonathan Butler, the culinary extravaganza typically spotlights about 100 vendors across its locations. Smorg has four spots in 2021, two in Brooklyn, in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, one at the World Trade Center, and for the first time, another in Jersey City.
When is Smorgasburg?
Smorgasburg Williamsburg will open on June 26 and will operate every Saturday from 11am to 6pm. Smorgasburg Prospect Park will open on June 13 and will operate every Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Smorgasburg World Trade Center is open every Friday from 11am to 7pm. Smorgasburg Jersey City is open on Saturdays from 11am-6pm. Each location will be open all summer.
Where is Smorgasburg?
Smorgasburg Williamsburg is at Marsha P. Johnson State Park, a.k.a 90 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11211. Smorgasburg Prospect Park is at Breeze Hill. Smorgasburg Jersey City is at Harborside; that’s 210 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302, for the GPS. Smorgasburg World Trade Center is at 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10006.
Who are Smorgasburg’s vendors?
Smorgasburg’s full list of Brooklyn vendors will be announced in the coming weeks. Smorgasburg’s World Trade Center vendors are Mao’s Bao, Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria, Bona Bona Ice Cream, Wood Fired Edibles and Rooster Boy. See Jersey City’s vendors here.
Sonic Cloisters
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is doing something quite unconventional at the Met Cloisters this summer. Starting on June 3, it'll release recordings of its first electronic music series at the medieval art center. That's right, techno has come to the Cloisters. "Sonic Cloisters" is a virtual series of commissioned electronic music concerts filmed in the galleries and courtyards of The Met Cloisters by four venerated producers from the world of techno music: Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa, appearing as Lost Souls of Saturn; Jlin; and Dubfire. MetLiveArts is doing this in collaboration with Shawn Schwartz, founder of the famed Brooklyn electronic music venues Halcyon and Output. A new performance will digitally premiere every month through August and will be available on The Met’s website and online channels, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, where they will remain free and available to stream indefinitely. Catch JLin on Thursday, July 8, at 9pm in The Romanesque Hall.
The Queens Night Market
Lovers of ethnic foods, rejoice: New York's renowned Queens Night Market is officially back on June 19, running every Saturday through October 30. As usual, vendors of all sorts will take over Flushing Meadows Corona Park, serving everything from Indian tandoori kebabs to Bengali fuska, Hong Kongese soy sauce noodles and Puerto Rican papas rellenos. There will still be a $5-$6 price cap on food orders, to make sure you get to eat all that's available without breaking your wallet, plus beer and wine on offer for purchase. In terms of music, you can expect live gigs to capture your attention as well.
The Bronx Night Market
The food destination is now official open for the season, set to feature around 20 food vendors each Saturday from NOON to 7pm through November. Although the culinary festival ended up being the only open-air market to operate in New York in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, the organizers had to deal with a slew of new restrictions, a shortened season and the uncertainty that has plagued the entire world throughout this past year. And yet, things are looking up: the 2021 calendar is set to become the market's longest to date and will include community-oriented programs seeking to support local businesses, in addition to the gastronomical offerings that the event is known for. Among the rotating lineup of vendors are San Antonio's Wood Fired Pizza, Downeast Lobstah, La Braza, Osicala NYC, Sechebel Catering Co. and Sweet and Salty Empanads. Dessert-wise, visitors can indulge in Island Love Cake's aged-rum cakes, Dre's Water Ice and Ice Cream Southern-style treats and baked goods from Sweet Obsessions, among others.
Seaport Cinema
The Greens at Pier 17 is once again transforming into one of the best places to see a movie this summer. The Seaport Cinema is back with screenings every Monday night. Not only do viewers get incredible sweeping views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, but they'll get a free bucket of Bubbly seltzers and popcorn with their reservation, which begins at 8pm for an 8:30pm showing.
July 28 - Moonlight
July 19 - Toy Story
July 26 - Miracle
Reservations are released on Monday at 10am for the following week on Tock, which you can make for $20—a portion of which will be donated to a local charity. Reservations for The Parent Trap are sold out, but you can join the waitlist.
