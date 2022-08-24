Lest you thought the vegan dining trend to be a fleeting one, think again: Rabbit, a new raw vegan tasting menu restaurant helmed by chef Xila Caudillo, is officially opening at 122 East 7th Street by Avenue A in the East Village today.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rabbit

Perhaps even more unique than its devotion to veganism is Rabbit's decision to solely offer raw dishes (the only heat source on premise is a low-temperature dehydrator). The result is a pretty exciting 13-course tasting menu that includes a watermelon gazpacho served with strawberry and tomato; a dish of beets with smoked pine nut; an avocado tartare with tomato and plantains; hummus with cherry, harissa and sumac; zucchini with basil; and a blackberry and lemon tart.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rabbit

The food menu, which is scheduled to rotate seasonally, is complemented by a small beverage program that includes low-ABV cocktails, infused waters, fresh juices and a number of wines by Latinx winemakers.

Expect a meal at Rabbit to feel like an actual fairytale: the menu is presented in a storybook format replete with poems and illustrations that will make each bite feel like a gastronomic journey within the beautiful space, which is anchored by a 12-seat marble-topped bar with plush green velvet stools and plants hanging across the ceiling.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rabbit

As for the name of the restaurant, "Rabbit is an homage to both its namesake herbivore animal, and also to the wonder and bewilderment associated with 'going down the Rabbit hole,'" reads an official press release. Even the logo speaks to the concept: a demonic rabbit gnawing at a bloodied carrot ("a little bit twisted, but weirdly familiar").

Photograph: Courtesy of Rabbit

Overthrow Hospitality, the hospitality group behind the vegan effort, is also gearing up to launch The Fragile Flour right nextdoor to Rabbit. Scheduled to open on September 7, the new intimate vegan dessert and wine bar will offer menu items like the gluten-free lemon chamomile cream pie with bruleed meringue; a strawberry and basil parfait with balsamic reduction; and a tiramisu with coffee rum-soaked chocolate cake, hazelnut mascarpone and cocoa dusted whipped cream.

Suddenly, we're itching for an entirely plant-based meal.