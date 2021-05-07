Eat an endless amount of Taiwanese-style wheel pies at this new spot in Flushing

Fans of Taiwanese food were bummed last summer when one of the city's most recognized purveyors of the ethnic cuisine had to close up shop given the pandemic. We've got great news, though: Bearin' Wheel Pie, previously in Chinatown, has officially returned on the local culinary scene as a stall in Flushing.

Although you're going to want to eat everything on the menu, the destination is largely known for its wheel pies, common Taiwanese street snacks that resemble a Japanese treat known as imagawaki, which is usually served at festivals.

As Eater explains, the traditional food is made to order by a woman behind a counter that "carefully cooks a thin cake-like batter in a mold that is then filled with any number of ingredients of choice." These include Oreos, taro, red bean, matcha or more savory options the likes of tuna with black pepper and corn with cheese. After working on the fillings, the staff places yet another layer of wheel pie on top of the concoction to create a unique sandwich.

The best part of the affair? Its price tag: around $3 a pop. You're clearly going to want to try a vast array of them.

We suggest you wash down the treats with some other menu highlights, like smoothies and boba (that would be bubble tea) and really revel in the sort of Taiwanese flavors that make the cuisine stand out in a city like New York, filled with a plethora of idiosyncratic (and, at times, quirky) gastronomic options.

Although the following pictures were taken at Bearin' Wheel Pie's former location, you can expect similar—and just-as-delicious—offerings to excite your taste buds in Flushing at 136-21 Roosevelt Avenue.

Take a look at some photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emi (@myfridgeisbroken)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SamCui (@samfoodcam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 林 | nyc foodie (@vandaover.eats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Ying | Food and Plants (@thatsannadventure)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eatcoal (@eatcoal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nycuni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne (@abceatsnyc_la)

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.