Eat sushi off a conveyor belt at this new spot in Queens this summer

We know it's all a gimmick but there's just something about eating sushi off a conveyor belt that sounds like loads of fun.

There aren’t that many such destinations in New York, but Kura Sushi, an international brand that operates a whopping 600 locations in total, is hoping to change that when opening its new revolving sushi bar inside the Tangram shopping center in Flushing, Queens sometime this upcoming summer.

As first reported by the Commercial Observer, the chain just signed a 10-year deal to operate a 3,040-square-foot space at 37-12 Prince Street by 37th Avenue.

Surprisingly, given the brand's footprint on an international level, this will actually be the first Kura destination throughout the five boroughs. According to the company's official website, a second new location will debut in Carle Place on Long Island soon as well.

Originally founded in Japan back in 1977, Kura Sushi works as any other conveyor belt restaurant would: choose to sit down at a table or by the bar and simply retrieve any dish that strikes your culinary fancy from the revolving band next to you. The staff will continuously replenish the roster of available items, so try and glance at the belt every so often while indulging in your meal.

One more thing to keep in mind when visiting the Japanese cuisine palace: Back in April, Kura Sushi started rolling out robot servers across several locations to reduce the staff's workload. The machines take drink orders and deliver them—and make for ideal TikTok subjects, earning the shop viral-like levels of attention in the past few months.

No word yet on whether the bots will take up residence at the new locations as well, but we'll find out soon enough.