Eat the most expensive fries in the world at this iconic NYC spot

National French Fry Day (yes, that's a thing) is happening next week on July 13 and in celebration, iconic New York City restaurant Serendipity3 is bringing back one of its most coveted menu items: the most expensive French fries in the world.

This isn't solely a gimmicky stint: the Guinness World Records actually recognized the delicacy, dubbed Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, as the priciest such offering in the world—so you might really want to try the crispy fries for yourself to understand what all the fuss is about.

Crafted by chef Joe Calderone, the creative director of Serendipity3, and chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert, the restaurant's corporate executive chef, the $200 fries are made with Chipperbeck potatoes that are thrice cooked in pure goose fat from Southwest France. The veggies are then immersed in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne vinegar, topped with shaved Crete Senesi pecorino tartufello and black summer truffles from Italy and seasoned with Guerande truffle salt. They are then served with Mornay sauce, which is made with Udder cream, black truffle butter, Gruyere truffled Swiss raclette and—wait for it!—sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust.

As a grand finale, the fries are served on a very expensive Baccarat crystal arabesque plate. Suddenly, the price tag and coveted Guinness-approved accolade make total sense.

New Yorkers interested in trying the French fries for themselves can request to be served them 48 hours in advance of their reservation, which you can make right here.

Fun fact: this isn't Serendipity3's only record-breaking menu item. The iconic eatery also serves the most expensive milkshake, sandwich and dessert in the world, plus the largest cup of hot chocolate and the biggest wedding cake. Clearly, the Upper East Side destination is a treasure trove of outstanding food options. Why not try them all?