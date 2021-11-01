Eat this purple Ube cake by Lady M in honor of Filipino Heritage Month

In honor of Filipino Heritage Month, infamous boutique confections destination Lady M is dishing out a limited-edition purple yam mille crêpes cake that is as delicious as it is beautiful.

The treat heavily relies on the use of ube, which are basically the purple yams featured in a whole lot of Filipino desserts. Expect a creamy sweet treat that boasts layers of whipped purple yam cream and purple yam paste in addition to purple yam crumbles and snow sugar. Yes, that is a whole lot of purple.

The dessert costs $98 and, fair warning, the shop is only selling it through November 12. So you have a little less than two weeks left to enjoy it. You can order a pie right here.

This, of course, isn't Lady M's first foray into these sorts of layered cakes. Among this month's new varieties is also the truffle mille crêpes, for example, which is sure to delight chocolate lovers of all kinds. Other standouts include the beautiful checkers treat (the inside looks like an actual checkerboard made of classic and chocolate sponge cake), the strawberry shortcake and, of course, the pumpkin nuage (which features a crushed Graham cracker base, is spiced with cinnamon and topped with cream cheese).

But if you're anything like us, you probably wish for a little taste of everything, which is why you should indulge in the fall favorites tasting cake option. The cake features three slices each of Lady M's signature offering, green tea, chocolate and pistachio mille crêpes. Trust us when we say the order is worth the calories.

Back to the ube: apparently, the vegetable is highly nutritious, may help lower blood pressure and is filled with antioxidants so, technically, we should be eating some. Right?

Below, check out an awesome video showing how the team at Lady M makes each purple yam cake: