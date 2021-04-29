Eataly has teamed up with Color Factory for a colorful new downtown pop-up

If you’re looking for a vibrant new dining destination, a new pop-up tucked into the back of Eataly NYC Downtown is worth having on your radar.

La Pizza & La Pasta A Colori began welcoming guests on April 21. Located in the culinary hub’s main restaurant space, the multisensory experience puts the focus on color in a similar way that Eataly’s other recently newly transformed venue, Serra by Birreria, puts an emphasis on seasonality.

The color theme is immediately apparent upon walking into space, located on the third floor of 101 Liberty St., and encountering “Somewhere Out There,” a striking installation by the artist Eric Rieger. The piece features hundreds of multi-colored pieces of yarn hanging from the ceiling that combine to create an almost celestial effect. Not surprisingly, the work was inspired by sunrises—specifically those found in Torino, where Eataly was founded, and in New York City. Along that theme, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the space overlook the WTC memorial and Brookfield Place, offering stunning views of actual sunsets.

Photograph: Courtesy Eataly NYC Downtown

The food and drink menu, created exclusively for the new space, is full of fun twists on the color theme as well, often highlighting vibrantly hued ingredients. “Giallo in Sfumatura” presents a selection of Italian cheeses playfully arranged across a painter’s palette in various shades of yellow. “Il Riso Nero” features a jet-black plate of rich squid ink risotto.”La Pizza Verde” is a traditional Neapolitan pizza in an unexpected green color thanks to seasonal produce like spring peas.

A standout dish is the La Carbonara Arancione Per Due, a take on the famous Roman pasta dish that’s given a rich golden hue thanks to yolks from Happy Egg Co. heirloom eggs. (Heads up: The menu says it’s for two, but it probably serves a solid three people.) In a fun bit of ceremony, it’s prepared fresh on a cart tableside so you can watch the warm color develop.

Photograph: Courtesy Eataly NYC Downtown

The cocktails on hand are just as colorful as the dishes, including the "Ora d’Oro" (Golden Hour) with Russell’s Rye, Cocchi Americano and honey cardamom syrup and the "Brezza del Giardino" (Garden Breeze) with Malfy Limone gin, St. Germain and cucumber and mint garnish. Two wine flights, created just for the space, highlight the variations in color in Italian wine, providing a range of whites and orange wines as well as red vintages.

Photograph: Courtesy Eataly NYC Downtown

The pop-up restaurant is located on the third floor of Eataly NYC Downtown and is now open Sunday through Thursday from 12pm–8pm and Friday through Saturday from 12pm–9pm.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.