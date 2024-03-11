New York
Eataly
Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Eataly Soho is offering its first-ever brunch service this weekend

It’s the first brunch menu at any Eataly in NYC.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The ever-growing Eataly empire, which now boasts 50 outposts all over the globe including three in Manhattan, opened its 20,000-square-foot Soho superstore this past November. And on Saturday, March 16, it will serve Eataly's its first-ever NYC brunch. 

What will the first brunch menu at any NYC Eataly include? The menu lists an uova benedettine, which stacks a housemade croissant with Italian ham, spinach, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, a steak and egg dish and tiramisu pancakes. Mimosas, espresso martinis and bloody Marys will number among the drinks. 

Eataly Soho’s on-site restaurant (there is also a cafeteria, and of course, a marketplace) is “the anchor experience at Eataly Soho and will be a place of conviviality, with a focus on the icons of Italian gastronomy,” according to a press release issued ahead of the Soho address’s opening last fall.

The world’s first Eataly debuted in Italy in 2007. It landed in NYC’s Flatiron District three years later with tons of media attention and public interest in the sprawling space. In addition to the original and its Soho Latest, Eataly also opened a Financial District spot in 2016. Those other dozens of Eatalys operate in 15 countries. Further expansion is planned for the coming years, per the press release. 

Eataly Soho is located at 200 Lafayette Street. Brunch service begins on Saturday, March 16. 

