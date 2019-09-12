Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Eataly's new fall rooftop restaurant is an autumnal wonderland
Eataly's new fall rooftop restaurant is an autumnal wonderland

By Will Gleason Posted: Thursday September 12 2019, 5:53pm

Photograph: Courtesy Eataly

There are a few surefire ways to know that fall has arrived in New York: The streets start to smell slightly less like garbage, your timeline becomes blessedly free of FOMO-inducing beach pics from the Rockaways and Eataly Flatiron’s rooftop restaurant and bar makes its grand transition from a bright summer theme to a cozy autumnal one. To paraphrase a wise woman, seasons change, so do rooftops.

This week, Serra D’Autunno by Birreria officially opened to replace its very floral, warm-weather incarnation. The newly made-over venue offers a rustic menu inspired by the Italian countryside and has been decorated with warm, earthy tones with feathers and leaves.

The restaurant’s menu draws ingredients from both the artisan Italian producers that Eataly is known for, as well as local American farms, with a particular focus on squash and apple. For instance, the Zucca Ripiena con Stracciatella e Nocciole features a local Honeynut squash from Norwich Meadows Farm that’s filled with fresh stracciatella cheese from Liuzzi Cheeses and a housemade hazelnut vinaigrette. Meanwhile, the Mela, Rapa e Noci salad is made with Hakurei turnips, Migliorelli Farms Apple Cider, walnuts and chicory. Herbs for many of the dishes served are grown on-site inside a vertical hydroponic herb farm.  

While the big draw for the roof in the summer is its delicious lineup of signature spritzes, a boozy draw for fall is the site’s build-your-own apple cider menu. You’re able to order your drink hot, cold, spice or spiked with King’s County Whiskey, Makers Mark Bourbon, Frangelico Hazelnut Liquer or Neversink Apple Brandy. (The cider’s made from a blend of apples that have all been grown in upstate New York.) And speaking of fruit and booze, you can order Pumpkin, Apple and Pomegranate edible cocktails served in hollowed-out fruits which should make for some pretty solid snaps.

All in all, a visit to the roof this fall should make for an easy autumnal getaway, no Metro-North ticket required.

