Flowers are in bloom at Eataly’s new spring rooftop garden restaurant

Eataly Flatiron has transformed its top level into a sprawling garden just in time for spring.

You may remember when Birreria transformed into a Negroni-popsicle-fueled countryside escape last summer or, in the colder months, when it became an Italian Alps lodge serving up eggnog. Now, Eataly is going back to its roots with the new SERRA FIORITA by Birreria, which launched to the public yesterday. The new rooftop space focuses on seasonal, homegrown dishes, natural wines and an extensive list of signature spritzes.

Staying true to its name (SERRA means “greenhouse” in Italian), Eataly introduced an an herb garden grown right on site. The lush flowers that drape the sprawling space complement herbs grown in partnership with Farm.One. Working with SERRA FIORITA, the urban farm team created a hydroponic (grown with water) system on the roof, that allows chefs to pluck rosemary, thyme and mint for cocktails and dishes served at the table.

Paying homage to the classic Veneto cocktail, SERRA FIORITA features classic Aperol spritz (one part prosecco, one part orange bitters) alongside a play on frosé and even one spritz infused with violet liqueur—perfect for an after-work hang.

On the food side of the menu, you’ll find rustic, spring-forward dishes traditional to Italy: Basil pesto-topped gnocchi, broccoli rabe burrata and a Roman-style pork roast, great for sharing.

So whether you’re looking for an on-theme place to announce your upstate farm wedding or just want a little more nature time in the urban jungle, SERRA FIORITA may just be your new springtime go-to. Be sure to lookout for how the concept evolves come summertime, too.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly Flatiron

