Economy Candy is throwing a block party to celebrate 85 years in business

Economy Candy has been bringing sweetness to NYC for 85 years and to celebrate, the beloved shop is throwing a block party with free treats and candy-inspired cocktails this weekend.

On Saturday, July 30, guests to the party will be greeted by a penny candy cart outside the store and a sidewalk full of other local shops celebrating the anniversary, including Restocked NYC, Edith Machinist and El Castillo. Serafina LES, Verlaine, Welcome to the Johnson’s and Pretty Ricky’s will serve Economy Candy-inspired cocktails for those 21 and older.

Sweet tooths will be in their element—there will be free tastings from Gotham Bar & Grill behind Gotham Chocolates, Tony’s Chocolonely as well as Tazzy Candy and Zweets. Mikey Like’s It Ice Cream will also be there to celebrate and offer scoops of an Economy Candy-inspired flavor.

Jellio will do a special birthday giveaway, Ring Pop will host a guessing game and Economy Candy will have its own prize wheel full of free passes to CandyTopia, Color Factory, Jellio World and sweet treats from Jomart and Tony’s Chocolonely.

And while it isn’t a pairing we’d normally go for, there will be free pickles from The Pickle Guys.

For the anniversary, there will also be limited edition merch and Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys will be serving up specialty Economy Candy sweet cream cheese spreads. There will also be Economy Candy pastries for purchase at Supermoon Bakeshop and Doughnut Plant.

Economy Candy, which opened in 1937 around the corner on Essex Street as a shoe store that happened to also sell candy, faced an 18-month closure due to the pandemic but was able to reopen almost a year ago around Labor Day weekend. During this time, it sold CandyCare packages and mystery bags. Thankfully, the 1,000-square-foot shop has lived to continue to sell over 2,000 candy varieties at 108 Rivington Street.