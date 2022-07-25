New Yorkers react to the potential closure of Papaya King

Earlier this month, reports about the potential closure of Papaya King, the iconic juice-and-hot-dog destination on the Upper East Side, started to surface.

According to the New York Times, Extell Development, the company that last year bought the lot where the restaurant sits on (179 East 86th Street), “filed plans with the city on June 28 to demolish the one-story commercial building.”

Although the eatery’s owners have yet to go on the record about the current situation and a demolition date has not yet been announced, New Yorkers have already begun mourning the neighborhood’s loss. Gothamist reports that plenty of customers have been lining up outside the restaurant, hoping to have a last (or, for some, first) taste of what is now considered to be a staple of the city's culinary scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papaya King (@papayaking)

Alas, Papaya King may go the way of the iconic Central Park Loeb Boathouse, which will permanently close this fall, or, perhaps, the uptown destination may eventually find a new lease on life, like downtown's Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books, which has just announced it will move to a store next door after being priced out of its original address on Carmine street.

What's going to happen to Papaya King is yet to be seen, but that hasn't stopped New Yorkers from reacting to the news of its possible shuttering.

Below, is a compilation of some of the best commentary on the situation:

Kramer will not be happy — BatDog (@Jeffreyshmeffry) July 10, 2022

Pouring one out for UES side staple, Papaya King, another memory of old Manhattan about to be lost. pic.twitter.com/oluoiknEoU — Shawn Farrell (@spfarrelltweets) July 25, 2022

They pushing out Papaya King? Smh. This city is going down the drain — T (@SOTIEARRA) July 19, 2022

Omg they’re closing papaya king 🫠 — milly (@khruangbins) July 20, 2022

I lost count of how many times my grandmother would announce "It's playing on 84th and Broadway in an hour, but if we hustle, we can catch the m86 and see it at the Orpheum in twenty minutes AND get Papaya King before we go in." https://t.co/twPfL4pQam — Jonathan Robertson (@itsjonrobertson) July 15, 2022