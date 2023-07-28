It’s a sweet tribute to “The Original Candyman.”

When Economy Candy first opened on the Lower East Side in 1937, Joe DiMaggio had just led the New York Yankees to World Series victory, the Lincoln Tunnel first married Manhattan to New Jersey and the petite Rivington Street shop’s eventual decades-tenured proprietor was just 20 years old.

On Saturday, July 29, Morris 'Moishe' Cohen’s name will be emblazoned at the corner he helped make so sweet.

“After years of petitioning and presenting in front of various community and city officials, we are thrilled to announce that the corner of Rivington Street and Essex Street will now bear the name "Morris 'Moishe' Cohen Way" in honor of Economy Candy's founder, the Original Candyman,” ​​Skye Greenfield Cohen, Economy Candy’s chief creative wrote in an email.

Cohen’s family had been hoping for the honor since his death at the age of 97 in 2015, Greenfield Cohen wrote. They began a letter-writing campaign in 2020 and collected signatures with the help of other area business owners and local City Council member Christopher Marte. Their efforts finally collected all the required rubber stamps earlier this year.

Photograph: Courtesy of Economy Candy

“Having the ceremony on July 29th is incredibly meaningful to the Cohen family as Moishe's birthday was July 28th and his son, Jerry's birthday is on July 30th,” Greenfield Cohen wrote.

A dedication ceremony is planned for 10:30am on Saturday when the new “Morris ‘Moishe’ Cohen Way” sign joins Rivington’s existing marker. Councilmember Marte and other electeds are expected to attend.

The dedication will be followed by a party around Economy Candy replete with special treats, goodie bags and contributions by other confectionary vendors until 6pm.

“This is an incredible honor for Moishe and for the entire extended Cohen family,” Greenfield Cohen wrote. “Moishe was larger than life to all who knew him and we are thrilled to have this larger-than-life memorial to him to inspire future generations of Lower East Siders.”

Economy Candy is located at 108 Rivington Street.