Nothing can cure the Monday morning blues like a free cup of coffee.

Eight O’Clock Coffee is giving away free cups of joe on Monday, April 8, from 7am to 2pm at three locations:

Penn Station

Grand Central Terminal

Empire State Building



The company says it’s doing the giveaway to celebrate “the value of a cup of coffee with Eight O’Clock Black Coffee Day.”

