You don’t have to sit through—or pay for—an entire 4-star tasting menu to enjoy Eleven Madison Park's sweeter treats.

A new pop-up, Bake it Nice, will launch outside the iconic restaurant at the northeast edge of Madison Square Park, led by Executive Pastry Chef Laura Cronin. Kicking off on Saturday, April 29 at 11am, this seasonal bake sale will return every Saturday, and we expect long lines.

The menu includes a classic croissant ($5) inspired by the bread program at Eleven Madison Park, a Chocolate and Sesame Croissant ($6) filled with a double chocolate and sesame ganache baton, and a Strawberry and Rhubarb Croissant ($7) with almond frangipane rolled between the layers that are filled with strawberry and rhubarb jam and finished with a strawberry crumble.

To drink, Devocion coffee with plant-based milk and sweeteners will be offered at $6 for cold brew and $5 for drip. Everything will be served to-go, with easy access to enjoy the treats in the nearby park.

Just like everything out of Eleven Madison Park's post-quarantine kitchen, the entire pastry program is vegan. That's right, these are vegan sweets.

Make it Nice

One of the four kinds of butter used in the croissant is sunflower butter made inside Eleven Madison Park's kitchen to use throughout the menu.

“We always used to call our family staff meals Bake It Nice, and the pastry team has always had fun creating something new,” said Cronin. “Creating the plant-based bread program at the restaurant and guests requesting extra servings of the bread during their dinner or asking if they could buy it from us, we felt encouraged to push ourselves this way.

“The bread is a very special part of the dining experience at Eleven Madison Park, so this was also a way to challenge myself and the team to create this technical pastry classic in a plant-based format,” she continued. “The bread was a little nerve-wracking when we reopened as fully plant-based, but once we realized we could successfully do that, we also realized that we could do croissants. So we asked ourselves, why not?”

Other nods to the Eleven Madison Park menu are conveyed through the Bake it Nice offerings. The chocolate sesame croissant is inspired by the chocolate sesame pretzel guests are served at the end of their meal, and the strawberry and rhubarb are the main ingredients of the restaurant's spring dessert menu courses.