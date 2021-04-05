Eleven Madison Park is launching a food truck for New Yorkers in need

The program will focus on food-insecure districts across Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Exactly a year ago, we reported on a then-new partnership between New York dining institution Eleven Madison Park and Rethink Food NYC that established a commissary providing up to 2,000 meals per day to frontline workers.

Twelve months in and the cooperation between the two entities is still growing: the three Michelin-starred restaurant is launching a food truck in food-insecure districts across Brooklyn and the Bronx in collaboration with Rethink Food, the New York-based nonprofit co-founded by Eleven Madison Park's co-owner Daniel Humm.

In total, the Eleven Madison Park Truck—an extension of the commissary program—will distribute 2,000 free meals per week (around 400 a day) made using leftover restaurant ingredients and donated ones.

According to Bloomberg, the entire operation will cost around $16,000 per month—without counting the food itself. To cover part of the expenses, the restaurant has announced that it will offer 10 free meals for every $275 home-dinner meal kit ordered by the public. According to an official statement, once the brick-and-mortar destination is up and running again (tentative reopening date: June 10), more donations will flow towards the food truck operation.

Although staffed by the same folks who normally work at Eleven Madison Park, the truck will not be serving the exact same fine-dining menu that the restaurant's usual patrons might be accustomed to. According to Bloomberg, the truck will initially dish out the same meals that the commissary kitchen has been offering throughout the pandemic, "including jerk chicken with roasted vegetables, gumbo-style chicken etouffée with rice and grain bowls along with vegetarian and other dietary options."

Schedule wise, the kitchen-on-wheels will be stationed outside Bronx Collegiate Academy on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Brooklyn on Tuesdays and at the Mary Mitchell Family & Youth Center in the Bronx on Fridays.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- A New Yorker changed the Fulton St subway sign for April Fools Day

- Live indoor shows return to NYC today—here’s what you need to know

- New York launches the nation’s first vaccine passports

- The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC

- There’s a secret speakeasy hidden inside the 28th Street subway station

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.