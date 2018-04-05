Embrace your fanciest self at this Downton Abbey-themed tea party

It’s tea time for Downton Abbey fans.

With a recently-announced extension through September 3, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is a certified hit. And now, thanks to The Pierre New York, fans of the show can spend an even more immersive afternoon reveling in Edwardian grandeur.

The luxury hotel, which is located just a short walk from the exhibition, will be offering a special package deal that provides VIP tickets to the show as well as a lovely afternoon tea service in the hotel’s Two E lounge, during which you can mutter phrases like, “He isn’t one of us!” and “What’s a weekend?”

Lady Mary’s Tea Service ($65 per person) will feature a choice of tea, freshly baked scones, Mrs. Patmore’s tea sandwiches and a selection of pastries. The Dowager’s Royal Tea Service ($80 per person) will offer all of that along with a glass of Taittinger Champagne. (Go ahead. Get the champagne. The Dowager would approve.) Before or after tea, you’ll be provided with a multimedia guide to use at the exhibition as you walk through its meticulously recreated sets and rows of original costumes.

In a special event on Monday, April 9, guests will even be able to participate in a meet-and-greet with actor David Robb, who portrayed Dr. Clarkson on the show, which seems like perfect time to ask him something like, "What was it like to work on this internationally-beloved period piece?" or "WHY DID YOU JUST STAND THERE AND LET SYBIL DIE LIKE THAT?" (or something).

