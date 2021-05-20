Empire Steakhouse is hosting a mask-burning ceremony in midtown today

Vaccinated New Yorkers, this one's for you. Today, you can gather your masks and head to Empire Steakhouse on East 50th Street to participate in a mask-burning ceremony. No, we are not joking. (Though you should probably hold on to a couple for when you still need them!)

The event is organized by Republican candidate for mayor Curtis Sliwa, who has also orchestrated a simultaneous happening in Southampton at seafood restaurant Blu Mar.

In the city, attendees will get rid of their face coverings while the band The Tramps plays "Disco Inferno" in the background.

"Each person who will be attending will be taking their masks and throwing them into the inferno we create," Sliwa said to the New York Post. "We've been on such a downer for a year and a half, we just felt that we needed to raise everyone's mood as we approach Memorial Day weekend. It's all about reopening New York City."

Although there is no word yet on what time each incineration event is set to happen today, we can't say we're surprised about the festivities considering the recent changes in mask-related guidelines. Earlier this week, in fact, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that, following recent CDC recommendations, vaccinated New Yorkers would be allowed to walk around town mask-free starting yesterday.

As excited as New Yorkers undoubtedly are about a semi-return to normalcy, the face covering updates haven't been met with joy by everyone. Many restaurants are planning on keeping requirements in place while others—like Empire Steakhouse and Bubby's in Tribeca—are allowing vaccinated patrons to head indoors without a mask.

Either way, things are rapidly changing for the better which is something worth celebrating.