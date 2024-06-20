Enjoy free live music shows around these NYC plazas all month long

It's hot, it's humid, and we're sweating out of every pore, which means that New York summer is in full swing. If you want to take full advantage of the beginning of the best season in the city, get ready for an afternoon filled with open streets, music and performances this Friday, June 21.

The Department of Transportation is partnering with Mov!ng Culture Projects to curate Make Music New York Day, which will feature performances at 11 different plazas and open streets across the city.

Here are all the events happening this Friday, broken down by borough:

Bronx

Morrison Plaza- Altin Sencalar Latin Jazz Project (5pm-7pm)

Fordham Plaza- New Heights Brass Band (3pm-5pm)

Brooklyn

Kensington Plaza- Drumming and other instruments workshops (5pm-8pm)

Thatford Avenue Open Street- African Peach Arts Coalition (4pm-5:30pm)

Troutman Street Open Street- Reverend Vince and The Love Choir (7:30pm-9pm)

Manhattan

Johnny Hartman Plaza- Pueblo Harlem (12pm–8pm), DJ Set (12pm), Berta Moreno Afro Jazz Soul Project (1pm), Rachel Terrien Latin Jazz Project (2:30pm), Fat Cats Alumni Ensemble (4pm), Salsa Dance Class (5pm), Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (6pm)

Forsyth Plaza- World Record Players (2pm) Glicky’s Connection (3pm) The Wigouts (4pm) Johnny Mellor’s Bastardos (5pm) Not All Heroes (6pm)

Astor Plaza- Charu Suri (4pm) Cassandra Kubinski (5:30pm)

Cooper Square- Alex Inciardi (5:30pm), My Frieds (6pm), Hipsy Gap (6:45pm)

Queens

Corona Plaza- Prinkipo Quintet (5pm-6:30pm)

Diversity Plaza- RECAP Quartet (6pm), Eclectic Charango Beats (7:30pm)

Lowery Plaza- Prinkipo Quintet (1pm-2:30pm)

Staten Island

Minthorne Street Open Street- Amber Sweeney (5pm) This Way to the Egress (6pm) Alayisha (7pm)

Beyond June 21, the DOT will continue to host several outdoor events that are free to all New Yorkers across all the boroughs, including a series of soca dancing classes on June 22 and June 29.

Starting July through August, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is also going to be giving free performances at Troutman Street in Brooklyn West 120 Street in Manhattan, 34 Avenue in Queens, and many other locations.

"Producing event in partnership with the DOT's Office of Livable Streets' Public Space Programming division has opened up so many possibilities for New York City artists to perform outdoors in public spaces in their own neighborhoods, and to be paid to do so," Robin Schatell, founder and director of Mov!ng Culture Projects, said in an official statement. "I am especially excited to be able to showcase five locals indie rock bands on the 21st as part of the annual summer solstice celebration, Make Music NY."

To check out their full programming, visit their website.