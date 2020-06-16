A guide to this year's best Juneteenth events in NYC
Commemorate and celebrate the ending of slavery in the U.S. with these jubilant events.
Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black Americans since the late 1800s, but this year, the holiday has garnered renewed attention as Black Lives Matter demonstrators call for meaningful policy changes following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.
In fact, for the first time this year, New York City is having its first-ever Juneteenth March on City Hall, which will celebrate Juneteenth and push for more systematic changes.
What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth is the celebration and commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought news to Galveston, Texas that the war was over and slaves were free (this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.) The celebration was coined "Juneteenth" and became a time for praying and for gathering with family. It became massively celebrated in Texas decades later, with many former slaves and descendants making an annual pilgrimage back to Galveston on this date, according to Juneteenth.com.
When does it happen this year?
June 19 is on Friday this year.
How is it celebrated?
The day, which still isn't an official national holiday, has been celebrated more in Southern states with rodeos, fishing, barbecuing and baseball, with a focus on education and self improvement.
This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order making it a holiday for state employees and promised to advance legislation to make it an official state holiday next year.
This year, New York City has its own ways of celebrating. Scroll down to see what these are.
The best Juneteenth events in NYC
A Freedom Ride: #routewithapurpose
Ride in solidarity during Good Co Bike Club’s "A Freedom Ride: #RouteWithAPurpose" honoring Juneteenth. The ride will start at the steps of the Brooklyn Museum, travel to Coney Island and return to the historic district of Fort Greene Park—inspired by locations and landmarks relevant to the Black community and will include stops at Black-owned restaurants, which will provide refreshments. "Juneteenth is the emancipation of Black Americans. It is a day of freedom and independence," said Andrew Bennett, the founder of Good Co Bike Club. "The feeling we have when riding down a street on our bikes provides a sense of freedom, so we wanted to pay homage to it all on this day."
Joes Pub: Juneteenth with Nnenna Ogwo & Sterling Strings
Pianist Nnenna Ogwo returns with her brilliant collaborators Sterling Strings for the fifth annual Juneteenth celebration at Joe’s Pub. "In a year of unprecedented challenges to our world and our psyche, now, more than ever, we need to make a joyful noise and revel in the creativity of those magnificent musicians of the past and the inheritors of their indomitable spirit," Joe's Pub says. "Come celebrate the liberation of Black bodies and minds while honoring their creative musical energy by sharing a night of Black music played by Black musicians." The livestream of this performance will be on YouTube and IGTV.
Juneteenth March on NYC
The Keith Institute, an organization that advocates for diversity and inclusion, is leading a march to New York City Hall on Juneteenth. From 2pm to 5pm, demonstrators will march for justice and to advocate for the Andrew Kearse Act among other changes.
Juneteenth Jubilee: A Night of Black Joy and Activism
Look back on the darker moments, as well as the joy and humanity, of being Black in America. Take time to celebrate freedom and all the ways in which we continue to do the work with host Chinisha S. The evening also marks the official launch of the #BlackDollarsMakeSense campaign, a 30-day, national campaign to patronize black-owned businesses, whenever and wherever possible. There will also be an after-party by DJ Spinna on Twitch.tv.
Juneteenth: Then and Now | A Virtual #BHeard Town Hall
BRIC TV is doing a #BHeard Town Hall to look at the state of freedom in Black communities as they grapple with Covid-19, benign neglect, and state-sanctioned violence. Its YouTube Live will bring together artists, activists, change makers and stakeholders for community and conversation, including Laurie Cumbo, the Majority Leader for the New York City Council, Rosa Clemente, an organizer, political commentator and journalist, and Robert Gangi, the executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project. Submit your question to the panelists on this Google Form and they'll answer on-air: bitly.com/bheardform.
SummerStage's digital day of dance honoring Juneteenth
SummerStage Anywhere, the digital series, is honoring Juneteenth with a day of dance on Friday. Tribute performances will be presented on SummerStage's Instagram channel throughout the day starting at noon, including an excerpt from RudduR Dance's ballet, "WITNESS." It'll finish on SummerStage's YouTube channel at 7pm with a panel discussion, "Reflecting the Times," led by Hope Boykin of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, followed by a tribute performance of Hanging Tree, featuring Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Dance Theatre, vocalist Marcelle Davies-Lashley, and poet Carl Hancock Rux. "As a Black woman in America, I am a direct beneficiary of the struggles and battles for justice and I stand on the shoulders of those who fought and continue to fight for my freedom," said Danni Gee, Dance Curator and Music Programming Associate for SummerStage. "I am honored to be able to celebrate this important anniversary of Juneteenth in our country's history on SummerStage Anywhere. I am proud to present this program even more so in light of current events and it is crucial to me that the communities we serve know that we stand with them."
Juneteenth Family Day
Celebrate all day long on Saturday starting at 10am with a live DJ followed by opening performances, presentations and workshops. Every half hour, vendors will talk about their businesses and show off their wares. Prizes will also be given out throughout. This year's color is orange "because orange is a symbol of strength and endurance. Orange represents enthusiasm, success, encouragement and stimulation." Check out the event's Facebook page for more information on how to access the live feed.
Juneteenth Kingston: Reconstructing America
Celebrate with an afternoon of storytelling, performances, and words of encouragement, unity and hope by a variety of performers, including CCE’s POOK! and Energy Dance Company. Other performers include the incredible vocalist and actress Marlene Merrit, Kortnee Simmons, Alex Simmons, Evelyn Clarke and more. This event by Harambee, will be hosted by comedian and radio talent Jesseica McNabb. Juma Sultan, a world renowned African drummer, will be honored as well. Check out the Facebook event page for the livestream.