Epic sites you can still see during Open House New York weekend

It's that time of the year again for Open House New York, the annual festival where over 250 treasured sites across NYC—that are usually off-limits to the public—open their doors for folks to peek inside.

From architectural sites to cultural havens, the ever-popular Open House weekend allows unseen spots across all five boroughs to be seen. You’ll find on the list everything from private homes to churches and workspaces that most tourists (and locals) wouldn’t ever get to checkout. With the popularity of the weekend, locations that require tickets naturally sell out almost instantly. But, don’t fret— there’s a great list of spots that don’t require reservations, and we’ve listed a few of our favorites.

AECOM Landscape Architecture + Urban Design Studio (Sunset Park, Brooklyn)

Located within the Industry City campus in Sunset Park, this gorgeous workspace with panoramic views of the New York Harbor is a creative hub for Landscape Architecture and Urban Design. See where engineers, architects and more collaborate on design infrastructure that help with issues like city growth and climate adaptation.

Brooklyn Grange Farm Rooftop (Long Island City, Queens)

This leading rooftop farming and green roofing operation, located across three NYC roofs, grows over 80,000 pounds of organically cultivated produce per year. Check out the gorgeous working farm, that grows and distributes fresh local vegetables and herbs to NYC communities and beyond.

City Hall (Civic Center, Manhattan)

Walk into this iconic national landmark that’s one of the oldest government functioning buildings. You can see the American Georgian interior which features a rotunda with marble floors, a coffered dome with a central oculus and one of the country's first keystone-cantilevered staircases.

City College of New York, The Great Hall (Hamilton Heights, Manhattan)

This Neo-Gothic campus was designed by George B. Post, who was the same architect that built the New York Stock Exchange. The buildings are now landmarked, and its Great Hall, one of the largest rooms in all of New York, is a must-see.

Claus Porto New York (Soho, Manhattan)

Check out the Portuguese-inspired design of Claus Porto and the 42-foot long freestanding white archway that sits on the ground-floor storefront of this early 1800s building. The arch is a nod to Porto's São Bento train station.

Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice (Turtle Bay, Manhattan)

This radically transparent building made of glass, granite and Corten steel was just reopened in 2018 after full renovations. They’ve not only preserved the building’s original character, but have made it even more open and inclusive with a focus on sustainability and accessibility. The historic 12-story atrium garden is open to the public, as is a new gallery that embodies work on issues of justice, dignity and fairness.