New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pieces of fried chicken from Pecking House.
Photograph: Daniel BrennanPecking House's fried chicken

Eric Huang’s super-popular Pecking House will open at The Market Line this week

It’s one of the latest vendors to join the LES marketplace.

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

The city was electrified when chef Eric Huang, formerly of Eleven Madison Park, pivoted his family’s long-running Queens restaurant into an “underground” fried chicken purveyor last year

Formed by force of necessity, Huang’s pick-up and delivery-only operation was so clucking exciting, in fact, that the desire for Pecking House’s set menu of three pieces of buttermilk-brined and fried D’Artagnan chicken, plus three sides for $35, grew from a couple dozen orders in one weekend, to hundreds, to a weeks-long waitlist thousands of people deep before too long. 

Starting this weekend, the wait is over. Pecking House will open a physical location at The Market Line on Saturday, May 8. 

The brick and mortar menu will include chili fried chicken finished with Tianjin chilis and Szechuan peppercorn, and sides like asparagus with XO Sauce and gribiche, crushed new potatoes with green garlic and butter bean salad with cilantro and sesame. A peanut butter pudding with chocolate ganache is on the dessert menu.

Pecking House
Photograph: Daniel Brennan

Prior to repositioning the family business and cementing his spot at the Lower East Side marketplace, Huang was formulating plans to open his own new restaurant. 

I had Michelin stars in my eyes,” he said last October. “It was a singular focus. This year has me thinking: ‘Maybe that stuff isn't so important anymore.’ It has me realizing that it was very self-ego driven. This is more about being part of the community and making people happy.”

While you can still request a spot on Pecking House’s pick-up and delivery waitlist, the opening of its outpost at The Market Line is poised to make a lot more people very happy.  

The Market Line is located beneath Essex Market at 115 Delancey Street. Though some vendor hours vary, it’s open from 11am-8pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 11am-6pm Sunday. 

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.