Everything we know about 'The Notebook' musical coming to Broadway

It's the theater adaptation we've all been waiting for: following a successful run in Chicago, The Notebook is scheduled to land on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on 45th Street on February 10, 2024, with an opening night scheduled for March 14.

Based on the eponymous best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, the musical follows an uber-successful 2004 movie adaptation that turned starring actors Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams into, well, super-celebrities.

If you're anything like us, you can't wait for the premiere of the show, which is why we've put together a little guide hoping to answer all your burning questions.

Will the musical stay true to the book and movie versions of the story?

Of course, all anyone is wondering is whether The Notebook on Broadway will tell the same tale as the novel and film.

Overall, the answer is yes. However, as fans of both projects already know, the two source materials actually slightly differ from each other. That will probably be the case on the stage as well.

"We think we are very loyal to the events of the novel and the movie, which I think devotees know are slightly different," Michael Greif, one of the musical's directors, said to Time Out Chicago last year. "So I think in many ways that gives us permission to be another slightly different version."

One thing you can definitely expect to see, though, is that famous kiss in the rain that folks who grew up watching the movie still talk about today. Phew.

I have never read the book or the movie. What's The Notebook about?

First of all, go read the book and go watch the movie.

We won't spoil too much: the story follows socialite Allie Hamilton and lumber mill worker Noah Calhoun as they meet and fall in love in South Carolina in 1940. The plot progresses all the way to 2004.

Who is part of the cast of The Notebook on Broadway?

No official announcement has yet been made about The Notebook's casting.

One thing is for sure, though. Unfortunately, although McAdams is set to make her Broadway debut in early 2024 in a new play called Mary Jane, she will not reprise her iconic role on the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre stage.

Who wrote the music for The Notebook on Broadway?

The wonderful Ingrid Michaelson wrote both the music and the lyrics for the upcoming show, which also features a book by Bekah Brunstetter.

I'm sold. How can I buy tickets for The Notebook on Broadway?

Tickets will go on sale right here on September 26 at 10am. Make sure to bookmark the page!