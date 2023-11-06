Everything you need to know about Election Day 2023 in NYC

Let's be honest: unless we're dealing with a general election or a Presidential one, few people really know what they're voting for when it comes to Election Day. We're here to help with that.

Tomorrow, November 7, 2023, is Election Day and whether you've voted early or not, your ballot will slightly shift depending on where you live so we've put together this handy little guide that should help all types of voters in the NYC area, answering general questions that will help you make informed decisions while participating in the democratic process.

What are we voting for on Election Day 2023?

In New York City, you will not be voting for a president, a governor or a mayor this week.

However, New Yorkers will get to choose members of the City Council and the local Supreme Court. Specifics regarding who is running within what district depend on where you are registered but keep in mind that most people will get to vote for a new Justice of the Supreme Court, perhaps a Judge of the Civil Court and more.

There are also a couple of city-wide proposals that will require your attention, each one alongside a yes/no option.

The first proposal will ask you if you'd like to remove the debt limit currently placed on small city school districts.

Proposal number two, on the other hand, concerns sewage projects. Specifically, you'll be asked whether you'd like to extend an exclusion from the debit limit for those projects.

On Long Island and elsewhere across the state, voters will get to choose new county executives and mayors as well.

Any notable races I should keep in mind while voting?

Yes, one that has already come to an end.

Criminal justice reform activist Yusef Salaam actually ran unopposed for New York City Council in District 9. What's notable is that the candidate was actually one of the five men convicted and then exonerated in connection with the Central Park jogger case that caught everyone's attention in the 1990s.

Salaam won the primary this past summer and he is set to replace Kristin Richardson Jordan, who decided not to run for re-election.

Where do I vote?

You can find your election day poll site on this website by simply inputting your name and last name, date of birth, zip code and county that you are registered in.

Alternatively, you can use this link to find your polling place based on your exact address and zip code.

The websites will also indicate where you can go for early voting—more on that below.

What times do the polls open in New York?

Generally speaking, polling places are open 6am to 9pm. Early voting hours vary by site.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote in New York?

There are two ways to check whether you are registered or not. Either call 1-866-868-3692 or check online on this website, where you'll be asked to input some personal information.

How can I register to vote?

There are some things to keep in mind if you’re looking to register as a voter in New York. First of all, you must be a citizen of the U.S. and a resident of New York and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election (given that the midterms are officially happening on November 8, a week from today, you will not be able to register in time this year).

You also must be at least 18 years old, not in prison for a felony conviction, not currently be judged mentally incompetent by a judicial authority and you may not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

If you match the above-mentioned criteria, you can fill out an electronic voting registration right here.

If you’re a New York City resident, you can also register by mail or in person by following these easy directions.

What documents do I need to bring along to vote?

You don't need to bring any documents to the poll site. Specifically, registered voters do not need to show an ID unless they did not provide one when they first registered.

First-time voters who did not supply an ID with their registration will either have to show one at the poll or vote by affidavit ballot (not using the poll site scanner). Acceptable forms of ID on a voter registration application include a driver's license, a non-driver's ID or the last four digits of your social security number.

What if I can’t make it to my designated poll site?

If you can’t make it to vote in person by Election Day on November 7, you can vote via absentee ballot instead.

In New York state, all absentee ballots have to be returned by November 7. You could have requested one by mail or online by October 23 but you still have time to do so in person by November 7.

To vote by absentee ballot, you must be absent from your county on Election Day or be unable to appear at the polls because of an illness or disability. Other acceptable qualifications involve the inability to appear in person because a resident or a patient of a veterans hospital, in jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction or because you're the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are disabled.

To cast your absentee ballot, you must mark your choices following directions, fold up the document and place it in the security envelope that was provided to you, sign and date outside of said envelope and seal it. You’ll then place the security envelope inside the pre-paid return envelope that was sent to you, seal it and mail it out (no additional postage is required).

Fair warning: the letter cannot be postmarked later than November 7.

Can I vote early?

Every New York resident can opt to vote early. Beware, though, that your early voting poll site may not be the same as your Election Day destination. Find your early polling voting site using this website.

Early voting kicked off on October 23 and ran through November 5.