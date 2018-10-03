Everything you need to know about New York Comic Con this weekend

If you're not looking up at the sky this weekend, you better turn to the streets—the superheroes are coming to NYC. Nearly 200,000 fans of genre entertainment, video games, comic books and their endless adaptations will swarm the Javits Convention Center—along with adjacent events all around town—this weekend. Here's everything you need to know for the mammoth event.

When and where is New York Comic Con 2018?

NYCC goes down at Javits Center, close to the Hudson Yards 7 train and nearby to Penn Station. The con runs October 4–7.

Is it sold out?

Almost. Badges for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are wiped out, but some still remain for Thursday at $50. If you missed your chance at tickets, you're not out of options for costume-clad partying. There are still plenty of New York Comic Con events all weekend, including the dope, affordable Anime Fest going down at Pier 94.

How do I avoid lines?

If you ordered your badge after September 16, it's automatically will call. We recommend heading over on Tuesday or Wednesday evenings to pick yours up before the chaos begins. You can check out the will call hours here.

Do I have to wear a costume?

It's not mandatory, but why not? You're unlikely to be with a more accepting audience all year. That said, make sure your shoes are comfortable: you're not going to be sitting down for a while.

Where can I found out more about New York Comic Con?

Check our New York Comic Con 2018 guide or hit up the NYCC Twitter for more updates.