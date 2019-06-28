Everything you need to know about the NYC Pride March

Stock up on sunscreen, be sure to hydrate and prepare to celebrate Pride as this Sunday’s NYC Pride March looks to be the biggest extravaganza yet.

This year, New York is the host of WorldPride, the first time that an American city has hosted the international drive for LGBTQ equality, leading to an even bigger influx of international visitors than years past. When you combine that with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, this year’s festivities have already been massive, and it will all culminate with Sunday’s march.

The Pride March kicks off Sunday, June 30th at noon from Madison Square Park (26th and 5th Ave.). From there it heads south before turning west at 8th Street, making its way past the Stonewall Monument, and then heading north on 7th Avenue until it disperses around 23rd Street.

Last year over 550 diverse groups took place in the parade—from non-profits to community organizers to political candidates—in what was one of the largest marches in history. Expect things to be even bigger this time around. Organizers are planning for roughly 150,000 marchers with more than 150 floats participating.

With millions of people in attendance, grabbing a prime spot to watch it all is going to be a bit of a chore. We recommend showing up early (no later than 8am) and focusing on finding a place along 5th or 7th Avenue, the wider thoroughfares should be a little less packed. If you’re the type that would rather drink inside and only run out periodically to see the parade, we suggest hitting up Kettle of Fish or the Duplex.

In order to accommodate such a massive event, there are going to be a myriad of street closures throughout Manhattan. It should go without saying, but please, for your own sanity, do not consider driving to the parade.

This year, NYC is hosting the largest Pride celebration in the world. Check out the graphic below for the parade route and street closures. While there are no credible threats at this time, as always, we ask—if you see something, say something. #WorldPride pic.twitter.com/OQa6OJyWvw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

In addition to the Pride March there are plenty of other Pride-related activities going down on Sunday including PrideFest and the Teaze dance party.

Have fun, be safe and make Stonewall50 World Pride NYC the party of a lifetime!