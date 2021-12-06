Nina's inside the NoMo Hotel seeks to redefine nightlife as we know it.

Nightlife revelers looking for an interesting new destination will be delighted to hear about Nina's, a new cocktail bar inside the NoMo SoHo Hotel at 9 Crosby Street that doubles as a gallery displaying the works of some of the city's top-rated emerging artists.

Now in soft-launch mode (it'll be officially open for business on December 16), the destination seeks to hark back to the "DNA of SoHo," when the neighborhood was all about the arts. To that intent, all the works displayed on the walls are by graduates of the New York Academy of Arts—whose founding was inspired by Andy Warhol in the 1980s.

Every six weeks, a new roster of art following a specific theme will be hung on the wall and available for sale.

The focus on all things art continues with the drink offerings. The team behind the new SoHo hotspot has enlisted the help of Liquid Lab—a full service mixology company that specializes in menu customization, cocktail consulting and more—to man the bar. Drinks on the menu include ones inspired by renowned artists, like Frida's Flowers (an ode to Frida Kahlo), a sweet concoction made with blanco tequila, cucumber, guava, lime, chamomile syrup and edible pansies flowers, served on the rocks.

Below, check out some exclusive photos from lounge/gallery/craft cocktail hub, Nina's:

Photograph: Courtesy of NoMo SoHo

Photograph: Courtesy of NoMo SoHo