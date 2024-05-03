Exclusive: The outdoor Lawn Club with TV screens and more just opened by the Seaport

If you find yourself walking around the Seaport in need of some respite, we've got just the solution for you: a newly expanded set of three outdoor lawns that are part of the 26,000-square-foot Lawn Club Terrace at 1 Fulton Street.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lawn Club

The Terrace, which officially debuts today, features a trio of outside spaces that are open rain or shine and join the nine others that make up the Lawn Club as a whole.

When reserving a spot on the Terrace, guests will be able to make use of their own patio, TV screens to watch any program at all plus a "lawncierge" that we suspect will take your food and drink orders while making the whole experience that much more enjoyable.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lawn Club

Throughout the entire Lawn Club, folks can play games like bocce, cornhole, croquet, shuffleboard and a mini golf-pool hybrid called "putting pool" that's a Lawn Club exclusive.

There are two bars on premise as well, each one serving both traditional drinks and creative twists on lawn party cocktails—think Pimm's cups, gin and tonics, martinis and margaritas.

Food wise, its' all about the shareables: fried mac and cheese balls, lobster rolls, giant salads, burgers, wings, pings in a blanket, grilled cheese and more.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lawn Club

Each lawn can fit between one and 11 people at once, with rentals starting at about $75 per hour during weekdays and a bit more on weekends.

If you're looking to throw a bigger party, consider reserving one of five private indoor porches that fit up to 300 people at once. You can read more about all offerings right here.