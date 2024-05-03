New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lawn Club
Photograph: Courtesy of Lawn Club

Exclusive: The outdoor Lawn Club with TV screens and more just opened by the Seaport

The expanded program just made its summer return.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

If you find yourself walking around the Seaport in need of some respite, we've got just the solution for you: a newly expanded set of three outdoor lawns that are part of the 26,000-square-foot Lawn Club Terrace at 1 Fulton Street. 

Lawn Club
Photograph: Courtesy of Lawn Club

The Terrace, which officially debuts today, features a trio of outside spaces that are open rain or shine and join the nine others that make up the Lawn Club as a whole. 

When reserving a spot on the Terrace, guests will be able to make use of their own patio, TV screens to watch any program at all plus a "lawncierge" that we suspect will take your food and drink orders while making the whole experience that much more enjoyable.

Lawn Club
Photograph: Courtesy of Lawn Club

Throughout the entire Lawn Club, folks can play games like bocce, cornhole, croquet, shuffleboard and a mini golf-pool hybrid called "putting pool" that's a Lawn Club exclusive. 

There are two bars on premise as well, each one serving both traditional drinks and creative twists on lawn party cocktails—think Pimm's cups, gin and tonics, martinis and margaritas.

Food wise, its' all about the shareables: fried mac and cheese balls, lobster rolls, giant salads, burgers, wings, pings in a blanket, grilled cheese and more.

Lawn Club
Photograph: Courtesy of Lawn Club

Each lawn can fit between one and 11 people at once, with rentals starting at about $75 per hour during weekdays and a bit more on weekends.

If you're looking to throw a bigger party, consider reserving one of five private indoor porches that fit up to 300 people at once. You can read more about all offerings right here

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.