EXCLUSIVE: Tickets to the immersive Basquiat exhibition are on sale right now

Very soon, you'll be able to take in works by the legendary Jean-Michel Basquiat that have never been seen before.

The forthcoming "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure" is set to open on April 9 with 200 pieces of art inside the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea. And as of today, Monday, February 28, tickets for the exhibit are on sale.

The immersive exhibition will feature a wide range of mediums including paintings, drawings, multimedia, ephemera and artifacts that will both give a broader understanding of the artist but also offer a more intimate look at his life and work.

Photograph: courtesy The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat Licensed by Artestar, New York | Jawbone of an Ass, 1982

The exhibit will be broken up into distinct categories: "1960," an introduction to Jean-Michel, his family and his heritage with several self-portraits on display; "KINGS COUNTY," an overview of Jean-Michel’s childhood in Brooklyn and Puerto Rico with an environmental recreation of his home, ephemera and early works; "WORLD FAMOUS," which details his meteoric early success and includes paintings and other ephemera; "IDEAL" recreates his 57 Great Jones Street Studio (August 1983); "ART GALLERY" will consist of several thematically arranged galleries with approximately 100 paintings and drawings; "PALLADIUM," will feature works he created in 1985, Nu-Nile and Untitled, for iconic NYC nightclub Palladium’s VIP area, the Michael Todd Room; and "PLACE JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT," which will have oral histories from members of Jean-Michel’s family and a close circle of friends as well as posthumous awards and exhibitions.

Basquiat's sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, who run The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat along with their stepmother Nora Fitzpatrick, are actually behind the exhibition along with sponsors like Spotify, Yieldstreet, VICE, Phillips and Arper.

His family has brought on famed architect David Adjaye, whose firm designed The National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., and visionary design firm Pentagram to work on the show's brand and identity. The family is also working with Rizzoli Electa to release an accompanying book as well.

"We couldn't be more excited that Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© is about to open and that tickets are on sale! This exhibition has been years in the making," Basquiat's family says. "We wanted everyone who is interested in Jean-Michel and his work to have a chance to see some of the pieces in our family's collection which we haven't shared before. This is a chance for everyone to gather and celebrate his life and accomplishments. We hope everyone that comes will leave with an understanding of Jean-Michel the man as well as his work and how his family and surroundings inform his art."

If you're hyped, you'll want to head immediately to kingpleasure.basquiat.com to get your tickets. On Mondays through Thursdays, tickets are $35 for adults ($42 on weekends), $32 for seniors ($42 on weekends), students and military, $30 for children 2-13 ($40 on weekends) and $65 if you want to skip the line.